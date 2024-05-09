Smith’s Unveil New ‘Joy is a Simple Recipe’ Brand Platform Via Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Aussie chip icon Smith’s has launched a new breakthrough platform, ‘Joy is a Simple Recipe’, a gleeful outing from one of Australia’s best-loved brands that reminds people to find their simple joys and celebrate the ingredients in life that create smiles.

The joy of Smith’s lies in its simplicity – its satisfying ‘chippy chippy chippy’ crunch, supreme flavors and delicious shareability – and Smith’s has been transforming everyday Aussie moments into celebrations of simple joy for snack-lovers for decades.

The platform will be brought to life through a series of three-word ‘recipes’ for joy, demonstrating that joy doesn’t need to be complicated, but it is unique and personal.

The platform’s first outing, through Digital, BVOD, Social and OOH will hero “Dog. Car. Window”, an infectiously joyous and simple spot, created with Goodby Silverstein & Partners and directed by the award-winning Nick Ball, set to immerse people in a deeply relatable moment of uncomplicated joy hiding in plain sight.

“Dog, Car, Window” will be followed by the unleashing of a vast array of three-word celebrations, including “Socks. Tiles. Slides”, “Hill. Sand. Board”, “Backyard. Barbie. Bants”, “Nap. Marker. Canvas” and “Road Trip. Tunes. Karaoke” bringing to life identifiable illustrations of everyday joy.

Knowing that joy is at its best when it feels personal, Smith’s will work with Special Group in Australia to tap into country-specific audience insights and create three-word recipes in OOH, digital and social channels, connecting Smith’s with its hugely loyal consumers across Australia. The market’s hyper-localised iterations will celebrate specific moments of Aussie joy, incorporating the nation’s unique geographies, cultures, experiences and personal passion points.

“Smith’s is not just a snack for Aussies; it’s a reminder that joy doesn’t require extravagance and is often just a simple recipe. Having been a part of many of those simple recipes and moments of joy for generations –Smith’s is excited to continue inspiring people to find their simple joys for decades to come,” said Vandita Pandey, chief marketing officer ANZ Snacks & Beverages, PepsiCo.

The launch marks the beginning of an ambitious brand overhaul, with Smith’s cheerfully embracing its nostalgic legacy and the significant 90-year history and long-standing relationships with Aussie farmers. The platform launch will be followed by joyful consumer activations and moments for Australian Smith’s lovers to enjoy, with new flavors on the way this year.

CREDITS

PepsiCo

Chief Marketing Officer ANZ, Snacks & Beverages: Vandita Pandey

Brand Transformation Lead, Smith’s: Hind Simhairi

Senior Brand Manager, Smith’s: Bridget McBride

Cost Consultant Company

Advertising Production Resources (APR)

Agency

Production Company

MJZ

End Animation Company

BUCK

Editorial Company

Union Editorial

Audio and Sound Design Company

Lime Studios

Music Supervision

Songs for Film & T.V.

Licensed Music – Dog. Car. Window.

Song: Ride Like The Wind

VFX Company

Untold Studios

Colour Grading Company