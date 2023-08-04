Thursday TV Ratings: The Chase Takes The Crown

It was a win for Seven’s The Chase last night, with the show taking the entertainment crown with 492,000 metro views.

Despite winning the entertainment crown, Seven just missed out on the overall win. Nine secured the overall victory with 29.3 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 29.1 per cent, the ABC with 17.0 per cent, Network 10 with 15.2 per cent and SBS with 9.4 per cent.

Seven was the only channel to have entertainment shows in the top 10 with two iterations of Home and Away joining The Chase. Home and Away pulled in 445,000 metro viewers and Home and Away Late had 389,000 metro views.

Outside of the top 10, Seven’s The Front Bar picked up 356,000 views, Nine’s Hot Seat pulled in 343,000 metro views and Network 10’s Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly pulled in 324,000 views.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
29.3%29.1%15.2%17.0%9.4%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network850,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network838,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network759,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network743,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network594,000
6ABC NEWS-EVABC TV556,000
7THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network492,000
8HOME AND AWAYSeven Network445,000
97.30-EVABC TV444,000
10HOME AND AWAY-LATESeven Network389,000

