Thursday TV Ratings: The Chase Takes The Crown

It was a win for Seven’s The Chase last night, with the show taking the entertainment crown with 492,000 metro views.

Despite winning the entertainment crown, Seven just missed out on the overall win. Nine secured the overall victory with 29.3 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 29.1 per cent, the ABC with 17.0 per cent, Network 10 with 15.2 per cent and SBS with 9.4 per cent.

Seven was the only channel to have entertainment shows in the top 10 with two iterations of Home and Away joining The Chase. Home and Away pulled in 445,000 metro viewers and Home and Away Late had 389,000 metro views.

Outside of the top 10, Seven’s The Front Bar picked up 356,000 views, Nine’s Hot Seat pulled in 343,000 metro views and Network 10’s Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly pulled in 324,000 views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 29.3% 29.1% 15.2% 17.0% 9.4%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 850,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 838,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 759,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 743,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 594,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 556,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 492,000 8 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 445,000 9 7.30-EV ABC TV 444,000 10 HOME AND AWAY-LATE Seven Network 389,000