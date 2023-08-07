Sunday TV Ratings: Nine’s The Block Just Nudges Ahead Of Seven’s The Voice In Heated Ratings Battle
It was a tense night on TV yesterday with both Seven and Nine releasing their hit shows on the same date.
TV Highlights
- The Block won the entertainment crown with 722,000 metro views
- Seven won the night overall with a 39.0 per cent audience share
- A total of 537,000 Aussies watched the post-game for USA Vs Sweden in the Women’s World Cup
Nine’s The Block returned to screens with this year’s contestants battling it out in Melbourne. According to Nine’s head of content, Adrian Swift, this year promises to be the most competitive to date.
Meanwhile Seven’s The Voice returned to screens with Jason Derulo stepping in as a judge for the first time.
For metro views the shows were nearly neck-and-neck, however Nine’s The Block just pipped Seven’s The Voice to the post with 722,000 views vs 716,000 views.
Seven did, however, win the overall night as it was helped by the Women’s World Cup and the AFL. A total of 537,000 metro views signed up to watch the USA take on Sweden yesterday.
Meanwhile the AFL took the overall 10th spot with 357,000 metro viewers signing up to watch. A total of 344,000 metro viewers watched Hunted on Network 10.
Daily Channel Share
|Nine Network
|Seven Network
|Network 10
|ABC TV Network
|SBS Network
|29.1%
|39.0%
|12.8%
|12.2%
|6.9%
Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)
No.
Show
Channel
Metro Views
|1
|SEVEN NEWS – SUN
|Seven Network
|943,000
|2
|NINE NEWS SUNDAY
|Nine Network
|853,000
|3
|THE BLOCK -LAUNCH
|Nine Network
|722,000
|4
|THE VOICE – LAUNCH
|Seven Network
|716,000
|5
|FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 SWE V USA POST GAME
|Seven Network
|537,000
|6
|ABC NEWS-EV
|ABC TV
|516,000
|7
|7NEWS SPOTLIGHT
|Seven Network
|458,000
|8
|60 MINUTES
|Nine Network
|447,000
|9
|RESTORATION AUSTRALIA-EV
|ABC TV
|390,000
|10
|SEVEN’S AFL: SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOOTBALL
|Seven Network
|357,000
