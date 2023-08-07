Sunday TV Ratings: Nine’s The Block Just Nudges Ahead Of Seven’s The Voice In Heated Ratings Battle

It was a tense night on TV yesterday with both Seven and Nine releasing their hit shows on the same date.

TV Highlights

The Block won the entertainment crown with 722,000 metro views

Seven won the night overall with a 39.0 per cent audience share

A total of 537,000 Aussies watched the post-game for USA Vs Sweden in the Women’s World Cup

Nine’s The Block returned to screens with this year’s contestants battling it out in Melbourne. According to Nine’s head of content, Adrian Swift, this year promises to be the most competitive to date.

Meanwhile Seven’s The Voice returned to screens with Jason Derulo stepping in as a judge for the first time.

For metro views the shows were nearly neck-and-neck, however Nine’s The Block just pipped Seven’s The Voice to the post with 722,000 views vs 716,000 views.

Seven did, however, win the overall night as it was helped by the Women’s World Cup and the AFL. A total of 537,000 metro views signed up to watch the USA take on Sweden yesterday.

Meanwhile the AFL took the overall 10th spot with 357,000 metro viewers signing up to watch. A total of 344,000 metro viewers watched Hunted on Network 10.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 29.1% 39.0% 12.8% 12.2% 6.9%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS – SUN Seven Network 943,000 2 NINE NEWS SUNDAY Nine Network 853,000 3 THE BLOCK -LAUNCH Nine Network 722,000 4 THE VOICE – LAUNCH Seven Network 716,000 5 FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 SWE V USA POST GAME Seven Network 537,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 516,000 7 7NEWS SPOTLIGHT Seven Network 458,000 8 60 MINUTES Nine Network 447,000 9 RESTORATION AUSTRALIA-EV ABC TV 390,000 10 SEVEN’S AFL: SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOOTBALL Seven Network 357,000