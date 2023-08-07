Sunday TV Ratings: Nine’s The Block Just Nudges Ahead Of Seven’s The Voice In Heated Ratings Battle

Sofia Geraghty
It was a tense night on TV yesterday with both Seven and Nine releasing their hit shows on the same date.

TV Highlights

  • The Block won the entertainment crown with 722,000 metro views 
  • Seven won the night overall with a 39.0 per cent audience share 
  • A total of 537,000 Aussies watched the post-game for USA Vs Sweden in the Women’s World Cup 

Nine’s The Block  returned to screens with this year’s contestants battling it out in Melbourne. According to Nine’s head of content, Adrian Swift, this year promises to be the most competitive to date. 

Meanwhile Seven’s The Voice returned to screens with Jason Derulo stepping in as a judge for the first time.

For metro views the shows were nearly neck-and-neck, however Nine’s The Block  just pipped Seven’s The Voice to the post with 722,000 views vs 716,000 views.

Seven did, however, win the overall night as it was helped by the Women’s World Cup and the AFL. A total of 537,000 metro views signed up to watch the USA take on Sweden yesterday.

Meanwhile the AFL took the overall 10th spot with 357,000 metro viewers signing up to watch. A total of 344,000 metro viewers watched Hunted on Network 10.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
29.1%39.0%12.8%12.2%6.9%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWS – SUNSeven Network943,000
2NINE NEWS SUNDAYNine Network853,000
3THE BLOCK -LAUNCHNine Network722,000
4THE VOICE – LAUNCHSeven Network716,000
5FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 SWE V USA POST GAMESeven Network537,000
6ABC NEWS-EVABC TV516,000
77NEWS SPOTLIGHTSeven Network458,000
860 MINUTESNine Network447,000
9RESTORATION AUSTRALIA-EVABC TV390,000
10SEVEN’S AFL: SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOOTBALLSeven Network357,000

Seven The Block TV Ratings

