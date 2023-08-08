Monday TV Ratings: Who Said People Don’t Watch Women’s Sport? More Than 3.56M Total TV Viewers Watch Matildas Beat Denmark

Monday TV Ratings: Who Said People Don’t Watch Women’s Sport? More Than 3.56M Total TV Viewers Watch Matildas Beat Denmark
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
Anyone questioning the popularity of women’s sport is going to be a little red-faced today with more than 3.56 million total TV viewers signing up to watch the Matildas beat Denmark yesterday.

Highlights

  • Australia vs Denmark is the most-watched TV event of the year
  • A whopping 2,294,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the game 
  • Seven won the night with a whopping 54.5% audience share 

The Women World Cup game is the most-watched TV event of the year, topping both the 2023 State of Origin  and the 2022 AFL and NRL Grand Finals last year.

A total of 2,294,000  metro viewers watched the game. Combined with the 885,000 regional viewers and 385,000 viewers who watched the game on 7plus this led to the total figure of 3,560,000.

It has already become the most-watched event on 7plus of ALL TIME!

Australia took the lead yesterday after Caitlin Foord scored at the half-hour mark. The Matildas victory was then cemented when Hayley Raso scored mid-way through the second half.

In metro views a total of 1,040,000 viewers watched the pre-game and 906,000 watched the post-game analysis.

Elsewhere, Seven’s The Voice flipped the tables on Nine’s The Block. A total of 789,000 metro Aussies watched the singing show, compared to 557,000 who watched The Block.

Network 10’s The Hunted suffered from everything else happening with 421,000 signing up to watch.

Overall Seven won the night by a mile with a 54.5 per cent audience share. It was followed by Nine with 18.1 per cent, Network 10 with 12.5 per cent, the ABC with 10.4 per cent and SBS with 4.5 per cent.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
18.1%54.5%12.5%10.4%4.5%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 AUS V DENSeven Network2,294,000
2FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 AUS V DEN PRE-GAMESeven Network1,040,000
3SEVEN NEWSSeven Network995,000
4FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 AUS V DEN POST GAMESeven Network906,000
5SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network844,000
6THE VOICE – MONSeven Network789,000
7NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network778,000
8NINE NEWSNine Network772,000
9A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network657,000
10THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network559,000

