Tuesday TV Ratings: The Voice Nails The Block, As World Cup Nets Seven Another Stunner

Seven’s coverage of the Women’s World Cup has been a boon for the broadcaster with last night’s non-Matildas match between Morocco and France pulling a very respectable 333,000 OzTAM metro viewers. For the record, France won 4-0 and now play the Aussies in Sydney on Saturday in what’s certain to be ratings behemoth.

Meanwhile, Seven had more to crow about after The Voice (624,000) beat the typically unbeatable Block (568,000).

All this saw Seven take the lion’s share of last night’s eyeballs, grabbing 36.9 per cent (all channels). Nine was a distant second with 25.3 per cent, the ABC was third with 16.3 per cent, 10 did 14.6 per cent and SBS did 6.9 per cent.

In the battle of the news bulletins, Seven (956,000) won that too, knocking over Nine (724,000). ACA posted 657,000.

Other standouts for Seven included The Chase (541,000), while the hotties at Home And Away did 479,000.

For Nine, Hot Seat had 357,000, The Hundred With Andy Lee pulled 315,000 and Tipping Point pulled 263,000.

10’s best was The Project (275,000) and The Cheap Seats (265,000).

The ABC’s night ran this way – 7pm news (560,000), 7.30 (476,000), War On Waste (325,000) and New Leash On Life (282,000).