Wednesday TV Ratings: The Chase Just Beats The Block To Entertainment Win

Wednesday TV Ratings: The Chase Just Beats The Block To Entertainment Win
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



It was a win for The Chase last night with Seven’s quiz show just nudging ahead of Nine’s The Block to take the entertainment crown.

A total of 560,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the quiz show, which was just ahead of Nine’s renovation show The Block which had 558,000 views.

Meanwhile, Network 10’s Thank God You’re Here, was the third most-watched show in entertainment after taking the top spot when it launched last week. 

The ABC’s Gruen took the number ten spot for overall views with 514,000 metro views.

Overall Nine won the night with 28.9 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 25.4 per cent of views, the ABC with 19.0 per cent of views, Network 10 with 18.5 per cent of views and SBS with 8.3 per cent of views.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
28.9%25.4%18.5%19.0%8.3%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network904,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network874,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network740,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network737,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network612,000
6THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network560,000
7THE BLOCK -WEDNine Network558,000
8ABC NEWS-EVABC TV548,000
9THANK GOD YOU’RE HERENetwork 10535,000
10GRUEN-EVABC TV514,000

Please login with linkedin to comment

The Block The Chase TV Ratings

Latest News

Connecting Plots Delivers Latest Iteration Of “The Experts In Air” For Mitsubishi Air-Conditioners
  • Campaigns

Connecting Plots Delivers Latest Iteration Of “The Experts In Air” For Mitsubishi Air-Conditioners

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners Australia (MHIAA) has launched its latest campaign via Connecting Plots drawing subtle similarities to the world of wine sommeliers. In a highly competitive category that’s hard to navigate, the new campaign by Connecting Plots seeks to unlock the assurance of an expert opinion, with the MHIAA Air Experts behaving like wine […]