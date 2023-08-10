Wednesday TV Ratings: The Chase Just Beats The Block To Entertainment Win

It was a win for The Chase last night with Seven’s quiz show just nudging ahead of Nine’s The Block to take the entertainment crown.

A total of 560,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the quiz show, which was just ahead of Nine’s renovation show The Block which had 558,000 views.

Meanwhile, Network 10’s Thank God You’re Here, was the third most-watched show in entertainment after taking the top spot when it launched last week.

The ABC’s Gruen took the number ten spot for overall views with 514,000 metro views.

Overall Nine won the night with 28.9 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 25.4 per cent of views, the ABC with 19.0 per cent of views, Network 10 with 18.5 per cent of views and SBS with 8.3 per cent of views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 28.9% 25.4% 18.5% 19.0% 8.3%