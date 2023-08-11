Thursday TV Ratings: Seven Just Beats Nine With The Chase Coming Out Top

It was a narrow win for Seven last night as it gained a 28.6 per cent audience share, just above Nine’s 28.5 per cent.

It was helped by The Chase which took the entertainment crown with 534,000 metro views and Home and Away which had 457,000 metro views.

Nine’s soon-to-be-axed quiz show Hot Seat also made it into the top 10 with 399,000 metro views. Outside of the top ten, Seven’s The Front Bar picked up 364,000 metro views. Network 10’s Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly picked up 348,000 metro views.

Behind Seven and Nine, Network 10 picked up 16.5 per cent of views, followed by the ABC with 16.3 per cent and SBS with 10.2 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 28.5% 28.6% 16.5% 16.3% 10.2%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 867,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 846,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 748,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 727,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 604,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 550,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 534,000 8 7.30-EV ABC TV 457,000 9 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 457,000 10 HOT SEAT Nine Network 399,000