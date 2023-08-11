Thursday TV Ratings: Seven Just Beats Nine With The Chase Coming Out Top

Sofia Geraghty
It was a narrow win for Seven last night as it gained a 28.6 per cent audience share, just above Nine’s 28.5 per cent.

It was helped by The Chase which took the entertainment crown with 534,000 metro views and Home and Away which had 457,000 metro views.

Nine’s soon-to-be-axed quiz show Hot Seat also made it into the top 10 with 399,000 metro views. Outside of the top ten, Seven’s The Front Bar picked up 364,000 metro views. Network 10’s Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly picked up 348,000 metro views.

Behind Seven and Nine, Network 10 picked up 16.5 per cent of views, followed by the ABC with 16.3 per cent and SBS with 10.2 per cent.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
28.5%28.6%16.5%16.3%10.2%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network867,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network846,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network748,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network727,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network604,000
6ABC NEWS-EVABC TV550,000
7THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network534,000
87.30-EVABC TV457,000
9HOME AND AWAYSeven Network457,000
10HOT SEATNine Network399,000

TV Ratings

