Thursday TV Ratings: Seven Just Beats Nine With The Chase Coming Out Top
It was a narrow win for Seven last night as it gained a 28.6 per cent audience share, just above Nine’s 28.5 per cent.
It was helped by The Chase which took the entertainment crown with 534,000 metro views and Home and Away which had 457,000 metro views.
Nine’s soon-to-be-axed quiz show Hot Seat also made it into the top 10 with 399,000 metro views. Outside of the top ten, Seven’s The Front Bar picked up 364,000 metro views. Network 10’s Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly picked up 348,000 metro views.
Behind Seven and Nine, Network 10 picked up 16.5 per cent of views, followed by the ABC with 16.3 per cent and SBS with 10.2 per cent.
Daily Channel Share
|Nine Network
|Seven Network
|Network 10
|ABC TV Network
|SBS Network
|28.5%
|28.6%
|16.5%
|16.3%
|10.2%
Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)
No.
Show
Channel
Metro Views
|1
|SEVEN NEWS
|Seven Network
|867,000
|2
|SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30
|Seven Network
|846,000
|3
|NINE NEWS
|Nine Network
|748,000
|4
|NINE NEWS 6:30
|Nine Network
|727,000
|5
|A CURRENT AFFAIR
|Nine Network
|604,000
|6
|ABC NEWS-EV
|ABC TV
|550,000
|7
|THE CHASE AUSTRALIA
|Seven Network
|534,000
|8
|7.30-EV
|ABC TV
|457,000
|9
|HOME AND AWAY
|Seven Network
|457,000
|10
|HOT SEAT
|Nine Network
|399,000
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners Australia (MHIAA) has launched its latest campaign via Connecting Plots drawing subtle similarities to the world of wine sommeliers. In a highly competitive category that's hard to navigate, the new campaign by Connecting Plots seeks to unlock the assurance of an expert opinion, with the MHIAA Air Experts behaving like wine