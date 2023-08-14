Sunday TV Ratings: Seven’s The Voice Gains Narrow Win As Network 10’s The Traitors Has Muted Launch

It was a very narrow win for Seven’s The Voice yesterday as it continues to battle with Nine’s renovation show The Block.

A total of 789,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the singing show yesterday, making it the most-watched show for entertainment show of the night, pushing just narrowly ahead of Nine’s The Block with 786,000 metro views. Both shows start at 7 pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Network 10’s The Traitors returned to screens but had a muted launch with just 216,000 metro viewers signing up to watch the show. This was down on its debut last year which picked up 257,000 metro views.

The ABC’s Restoration Australia picked up 400,000 views, whilst its Bay Of Fire had 289,000 views.

The NRL on Nine has picked up 245,000 metro views.

Overall, Seven won the night with 35.0 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 30.1 per cent, the ABC with 13.7 per cent, Network 10 1ith 13.0 per cent and SBS with 8.1 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 30.1% 35.0% 13.0% 13.7% 8.1%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 1,001,000 2 NINE NEWS SUNDAY Nine Network 830,000 3 THE VOICE – SUN Seven Network 789,000 4 THE BLOCK -SUN Nine Network 786,000 5 ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EV ABC TV 562,000 6 7NEWS SPOTLIGHT Seven Network 516,000 7 60 MINUTES Nine Network 465,000 8 RESTORATION AUSTRALIA-EV ABC TV 400,000 9 THE LATEST: SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 340,000 10 BAY OF FIRES-EV ABC TV 289,000