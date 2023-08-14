Sunday TV Ratings: Seven’s The Voice Gains Narrow Win As Network 10’s The Traitors Has Muted Launch

Sunday TV Ratings: Seven's The Voice Gains Narrow Win As Network 10's The Traitors Has Muted Launch
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
It was a very narrow win for Seven’s The Voice yesterday as it continues to battle with Nine’s renovation show The Block.

A total of 789,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the singing show yesterday, making it the most-watched show for entertainment show of the night, pushing just narrowly ahead of Nine’s The Block with 786,000 metro views. Both shows start at 7 pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Network 10’s The Traitors returned to screens but had a muted launch with just 216,000 metro viewers signing up to watch the show. This was down on its debut last year which picked up 257,000 metro views. 

The ABC’s Restoration Australia picked up 400,000 views, whilst its Bay Of Fire had 289,000 views.

The NRL on Nine has picked up 245,000 metro views.

Overall, Seven won the night with 35.0 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 30.1 per cent, the ABC with 13.7 per cent, Network 10 1ith 13.0 per cent and SBS with 8.1 per cent.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
30.1%35.0%13.0%13.7%8.1%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network1,001,000
2NINE NEWS SUNDAYNine Network830,000
3THE VOICE – SUNSeven Network789,000
4THE BLOCK -SUNNine Network786,000
5ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EVABC TV562,000
67NEWS SPOTLIGHTSeven Network516,000
760 MINUTESNine Network465,000
8RESTORATION AUSTRALIA-EVABC TV400,000
9THE LATEST: SEVEN NEWSSeven Network340,000
10BAY OF FIRES-EVABC TV289,000

