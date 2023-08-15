Monday TV Ratings: The Block And The Voice Continue To Battle It Out As The Block Takes Monday Crown

The battle between Seven’s The Voice and Nine’s The Block remains nearly as heated as the battle between the Matildas and France on Saturday night.

On Sunday, The Voice just beat The Block by 3,000 views. However last night the tables were turned with The Block beating The Voice by 4,000 metro views.

As many as 660,000 metro viewers signed up to watch The Block last night, making it the most-watched entertainment show of the night.

Meanwhile, Seven’s The Voice pulled in a total of 656,000 metro views.

Despite missing out on the entertainment crown, Seven won the night overall with a 31.4 per cent audience share, followed by Nine with 27.4 per cent.

It was helped by the news which pulled in 986,000 metro views and The Chase which pulled in 590,000 metro views.

Elsewhere Network 10’s Have You Been Paying Attention? pulled in 533,000 metro views. Its show The Traitors continued to fall flat, gaining 250,000 metro views for Monday night.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 27.4% 31.4% 17.4% 17.1% 6.7%