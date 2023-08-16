Tuesday TV Ratings: The Voice And The FIFA Women’s World Cup Helps Seven To A Win

Tuesday TV Ratings: The Voice And The FIFA Women's World Cup Helps Seven To A Win
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
It was a win for Seven last night as it benefitted from blind singing show The Voice, as well as the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

A total of 486,000 watched Spain beat Sweden last night, making it the 10th most-watched show overall.

The numbers were high given the Matildas weren’t playing. If the Matildas win tonight then they will be taking on Spain in the final taking place on Sunday.

The Voice was the most-watched show overall, with 662,000 metro viewers watching. It was closely followed by The Block which had 597,000 metro viewers.

Meanwhile, the nation’s favourite quiz show The Chase continued to get the figures with 515,000 metro viewers watching.

Nine’s Hot Seat pulled in 373,000 metro views, whilst The Hundred With Andy Lee pulled in 333,000 metro viewers.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
25.8%38.4%14.3%14.5%6.9%

 

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network876,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network842,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network778,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network754,000
5THE VOICE – TUESeven Network662,000
6THE BLOCK -TUENine Network597,000
7A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network586,000
8THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network515,000
9ABC NEWS-EVABC TV506,000
10FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 ESP V SWESeven Network486,000

TV Ratings

