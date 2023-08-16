Tuesday TV Ratings: The Voice And The FIFA Women’s World Cup Helps Seven To A Win

It was a win for Seven last night as it benefitted from blind singing show The Voice, as well as the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

A total of 486,000 watched Spain beat Sweden last night, making it the 10th most-watched show overall.

The numbers were high given the Matildas weren’t playing. If the Matildas win tonight then they will be taking on Spain in the final taking place on Sunday.

The Voice was the most-watched show overall, with 662,000 metro viewers watching. It was closely followed by The Block which had 597,000 metro viewers.

Meanwhile, the nation’s favourite quiz show The Chase continued to get the figures with 515,000 metro viewers watching.

Nine’s Hot Seat pulled in 373,000 metro views, whilst The Hundred With Andy Lee pulled in 333,000 metro viewers.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 25.8% 38.4% 14.3% 14.5% 6.9%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 876,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 842,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 778,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 754,000 5 THE VOICE – TUE Seven Network 662,000 6 THE BLOCK -TUE Nine Network 597,000 7 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 586,000 8 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 515,000 9 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 506,000 10 FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 ESP V SWE Seven Network 486,000