Find Your Work-Life Balance: ‘Airbnb’ Your Next Job With ViewJobs

ViewJobs has launched Australia’s brand new employment marketplace for regional employment and the first dedicated digital platform connecting job-seekers to career and lifestyle opportunities in Australia’s regions.

Lead image: Lewis Romano and Jarrah Kammoora.

ViewJob, the online job listings platform with its intuitive, Airbnb-style map-based search functionality aims to address the growing demand for skilled workers across regional and rural Australia.

ViewJobs is a 50-50 joint venture between news publisher Australian Community Media (ACM), led by executive chairman Antony Catalano, and Lewis Romano, founder of successful digital start-ups SpotJobs and Credit Clear.

Powered by the ACM network, you can find ViewJobs on The Canberra Times and Australia’s leading network of regional news websites, including the Newcastle Herald, Illawarra Mercury, Ballarat’s The Courier and The Examiner in Launceston.

ViewJobs addresses a large gap in the regional jobs market, where demand for skills is rising without a mainstream player fully focused on meeting the needs of job-seekers and employers.

“There’s growing demand for skills in Australia’s regions and ViewJobs has the solution,” Mr Romano said. “ViewJobs shines the spotlight on regional employment opportunities, providing job-seekers with access to a diverse range of positions based on the coast or in the country”.

“From remote work arrangements to on-site roles, our platform caters to individuals seeking fulfilling careers outside the metro cities across a broad range of industries”.

“Our intuitive digital platform, map-based search function and growing job listings all over Australia make it easier than it has ever been to find your ideal career – and a new lifestyle – anywhere in Australia”.

Through its partnership with ACM, ViewJobs is able to reach over 4 million regional Australians each month, from Katherine to Canberra, providing valuable information for jobseekers and vital reach and engagement for employers.

The regional jobs market in Australia:

– Extends to almost 100,000 job ads every year

– Accounts for 34 per cent of all Australian job ads posted online

– Has grown by 10 per cent over the past 12 months, compared to a 5 per cent decline in the advertising

of metro-based roles.

Mr Romano said showcasing the regions where skills were needed would support businesses searching for new talent and boost job-seeker understanding of, and interest in, highly desirable regional lifestyles beyond crowded metro cities.

“ViewJobs is a map-driven experience similar to Airbnb and it will help bring the lifestyle benefits of a region into focus for job-seekers as they explore new career opportunities,” he said.

“As a digital jobs marketplace, employers have the ability to list jobs online and reach prospective employees searching for jobs that align to their skillset or their current or desired location”.