Operating under its “The Business of Reinvention” tagline redefined its legacy brand for a new era and has certainly started to deliver impressive on-field results. The team operated under the name Leo Burnett for the whole of the 2024 season, it was only in January 2025 that it opted to go by simply “Leo,” like Cher or Ronaldinho.
Under CEO Clare Pickens, Leo landed two of the year’s biggest wins: the full consolidation of Suncorp Group’s nine brands and the creative account for ANZ, previously held by Special Group. It also deepened its relationship with Diageo. Leo only lost one account over the course of the season, Honda’s creative, though we understand it chose to not contest the pitch. This brought Leo’s collection of clients to more than 25.
Leo’s creative impact was just as bold. It made headlines with Johnnie Walker’s ‘Debutante Ball,’ reimagining Pride for first-timers, while Prime Video’s cinematic cricket campaign blurred the lines between sport and prestige drama. Superloop’s Olympic-timed ads ran at the exact speed of world records, right down to the marathon.
The team also worked on playing smarter, too. Its strategic framework, Reinvention OS helped it develop DesignOps, a production streamlining tool using Adobe, Figma and generative AI tools as well as Brand Cockpit, which delivers AI-driven brand-safe creative exploration, and PX Perform, a dynamic asset optimisation tool for Meta and DV360.
The agency’s strategic study, ‘The Good Study,’ tackled brand purpose in a tight economy, and internal initiatives drove a +44 points bump in net promoter score.
With two-thirds of leadership roles held by women, and inclusivity policies spanning menopause leave to gender affirmation support, Leo demonstrated that transformation starts from within.
Johnnie Walker – Debutante Ball: Johnnie Walker reimagined the classic Debutante Ball for Mardi Gras 2024, helping queer Australians attend their first Pride by inviting them to make a bold, fabulous debut at a grand queer-themed ballroom in Sydney.
Amazon Prime Video – It’s On: To launch Prime Video’s coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, a cinematic campaign turned cricket fever into an apocalyptic obsession, transforming everyday Aussies, and Usman Khawaja, into crazed fans in a genre-bending homage to the streaming giant’s film and TV legacy.
Superloop – Ads at Record Speed: Superloop’s ‘Ads at World Record Speeds’ hijacked the Olympics with ultra-fast, world-record-timed ads to spotlight their high-speed internet, delivering massive impact on a lean budget and driving a 44 per cent year-on-year sales boost.
In 2024, Leo Australia led with a sharpened go-to-market proposition, The Business of Reinvention, positioning the agency as a partner for brands navigating transformation. This strategic clarity underpinned new business wins, including ANZ and the full consolidation of
Suncorp Group, signalling Leo’s value as a creative and commercial growth engine.
Innovation was central. The launch of Reinvention OS – a proprietary strategic framework blending behavioural science, data and creativity enabled the agency to solve beyond the brief. AI-powered tools like DesignOps, Brand Cockpit, and PX Perform reimagined how ideas are produced, optimised, and brought to market at scale.
Creative and strategic excellence was recognised globally, with over 40 awards and shortlists.
More than a campaign line, reinvention shaped every facet of Leo’s operations, building a future-ready agency with the mindset, tools and talent to lead what’s next.
Leo’s 2024 season was one for the ages. It showed up with a new game plan and executed it very well indeed.