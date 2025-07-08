B&T's season report

Operating under its “The Business of Reinvention” tagline redefined its legacy brand for a new era and has certainly started to deliver impressive on-field results. The team operated under the name Leo Burnett for the whole of the 2024 season, it was only in January 2025 that it opted to go by simply “Leo,” like Cher or Ronaldinho.

Under CEO Clare Pickens, Leo landed two of the year’s biggest wins: the full consolidation of Suncorp Group’s nine brands and the creative account for ANZ, previously held by Special Group. It also deepened its relationship with Diageo. Leo only lost one account over the course of the season, Honda’s creative, though we understand it chose to not contest the pitch. This brought Leo’s collection of clients to more than 25.

Leo’s creative impact was just as bold. It made headlines with Johnnie Walker’s ‘Debutante Ball,’ reimagining Pride for first-timers, while Prime Video’s cinematic cricket campaign blurred the lines between sport and prestige drama. Superloop’s Olympic-timed ads ran at the exact speed of world records, right down to the marathon.

The team also worked on playing smarter, too. Its strategic framework, Reinvention OS helped it develop DesignOps, a production streamlining tool using Adobe, Figma and generative AI tools as well as Brand Cockpit, which delivers AI-driven brand-safe creative exploration, and PX Perform, a dynamic asset optimisation tool for Meta and DV360.

The agency’s strategic study, ‘The Good Study,’ tackled brand purpose in a tight economy, and internal initiatives drove a +44 points bump in net promoter score.

With two-thirds of leadership roles held by women, and inclusivity policies spanning menopause leave to gender affirmation support, Leo demonstrated that transformation starts from within.