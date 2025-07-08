Everything You Need To Know About B&T’s Agency Scorecards!

B&T’s Agency Scorecards have returned with gusto, offering in-depth coverage of the most important agencies in Australia.

Taking the kick off this year are Atomic 212° and Leo. We’ll be rolling out Scorecards for one creative and one media agency on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays for the next six-and-a-bit weeks. It’s a mammoth bit of work, for sure, and the number of agencies included in this year’s Scorecard season is significantly expanded.

Keep on top of B&T’s Agency Scorecards here.

As with last year, it’s extremely important for everyone to note that we are not comparing agencies against each other. Instead, we’re comparing growth and development of agencies (or lack thereof) year-on-year. That’s also why we won’t be printing one big league table with everyone’s scores, it’s not in the spirit of the project.

We’re also only reporting on the 2024 calendar year—what we’re calling the 2024 Season.

You’ll note that this year’s Scorecards have had their scope expanded slightly, we’re looking at more information and we’re delighted to have RECMA onboard providing us extra insight on media agency performance. Our good friends at COMvergence are helping us again, too.

If you see that your trophy cabinet is looking a little slimmer this year compared to last, that’s deliberate, too. We’ve been more judicious with which awards we recognise here and we won’t be including any awards for individuals at agencies. It’s a team sport, after all.

We’ve also added a section allowing agencies the chance to showcase the work they’re proudest of through the Highlights Reel section. After all, we want to show each team kicking their best goals.

The MVPs are, again, self-selected by agencies. They aren’t a judgement on individual staffers from B&T.

I’d also like to thank all the agencies that have submitted their information to help form the Scorecards. It’s no small undertaking and the time you have spent is greatly appreciated. As with last year, however, any information that hasn’t been supplied, we’ve gathered through desk research.