Alliance Outdoor Promotes Daniel McConochie To Chief Revenue Officer

Alliance Outdoor has promoted Daniel McConochie to chief revenue officer after serving as national sales director.

McConochie joined Alliance Outdoor three years ago and has served as national sales director since its inception.

Before that, McConochie was VIC sales director at JCDecaux. He also worked at APN Outdoor for 12 years, where his last role was VIC sales director.

“Daniel’s leadership, vision, and deep understanding of the OOH landscape have been central to our growth. As chief revenue officer, he will lead our national revenue strategy and continue building the partnerships and innovations that connect brands with audiences at scale,” the Alliance Board said.

With access to assets across Australia’s five capital cities and regional centres, empowered by a sales, marketing and commercial team, McConochie marks the business’s entry into a new phase of expansion.

The company is focused on realising the true potential of Large-Format specialisation by combining smart asset development, location intelligence, and elevated standards to deliver solutions nationwide.