Samsung Launches ‘Clash of Commuters’ with CHEP Network and Livewire

Samsung Electronics Australia, in partnership with CHEP Network and Livewire has launched clash of commuters, an innovative gaming marketing campaign that merges the virtual world of gaming with the everyday experiences of Australian commuters on ‘Fortnite Creative’. This integrated experience is designed to celebrate the rise of on-the-go gaming and showcase the capabilities of the ‘Galaxy S24 Ultra’.

As the gaming landscape continues to evolve, Samsung recognises the growing importance of mobile gaming among Australian consumers. Recent gaming research conducted by Samsung Electronics Australia revealed that 48 per cent of Australian gamers are using smartphones as their primary gaming device, highlighting the significance of mobile gaming in the market. Clash of commuters challenges gamers to prove their skills in an animated version of the real-world setting where mobile gaming truly comes alive – the daily commute.

From 2 May to 30 May 2024, clash of commuters invites players to embark on an adventure in Fortnite creative. With players playing for over 38 minutes on average, the experience created by Gamefam, sees players protecting a public transport bus as it meanders through a dystopian Australian commuter landscape. Under the watchful eye of bin chickens, players must clear roadblocks, fight off coffee-starved commuters for their chance to win. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, with its realistic graphics, lifelike visuals, and Samsung’s most powerful chipset to date, has been designed to meet the high performance demands of gamers. These devices will be hidden throughout the map, with players able to unlock special bonuses IRL if they find them.

Samsung has designed a competition that reflects the on-the-go nature of mobile gaming. The player who completes all five rounds of the clash of commuters campaign in the shortest amount of time (the shortest haul) will be eligible to win a Samsung gaming pack worth over AUD $8,000, which includes a 55” QN90D NEO QLED TV, 57” Odyssey Neo G95NC Curved QLED Monitor, Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy Buds2 Pro. There will also be additional prize packs available for the fastest player to complete the campaign on a mobile device (the ultimate on-the-go gamer), the most side quest phones acquired (seat scavenger), as well as four winners drawn at random from all completed time submissions (regular riders).

“At Samsung we’re committed to improving customer experience through product innovation with industry leading devices like the Galaxy S24 Ultra with Galaxy AI, and our approach to marketing is no different. We’re proud to collaborate with industry leaders to create clash of commuters, an interactive mobile experience for Australians that goes beyond the traditional home gaming setup,” said Eric Chou, head of mobile eXperience, Samsung Electronics Australia, emphasising the campaign’s goal of connecting with gamers.

“As more and more people turn to gaming on their commute, we saw an opportunity to create a campaign that better represents them. To find a true legend in the mobile gaming realm, the game needs to exist in the realm where mobile gaming is played. It needs potholes, it needs distractions and cramped spaces, and perhaps even an element of motion sickness,” added Paul Meates, executive creative director at CHEP Network.

To extend the reach of the campaign, Samsung and CHEP Network will utilise out-of-home advertising targeting commuters during their daily commute. Bus wraps, train platform ads, and tram wraps will encourage commuters to join the battle, while QR codes will provide easy access to the experience and will help lead people to defend their local route.

Additionally, interactive experiences in Sydney and Melbourne will allow local commuters to immerse themselves in the competition in a derailed train carriage, made in partnership with The Glue Society and Revolver, and experiencing the ‘clash of commuters’ gameplay on the ultimate mobile gaming device; the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

In the traditional digital gaming space, the campaign will also grab attention through some of Australia’s biggest gamers such as Lachlan, Loserfruit, Crayator and Cynical Sakura as well as sporting personas such as Rob Whittaker and Mitch Robinson, all of whom will help showcase the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s gaming power with live-streams and videos of their mobile gaming experience engaging in clash of commuters.

