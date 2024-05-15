Fintech Disruptor Revolut Launches New Above-The-Line Campaign In Australia To Challenge Traditional Banking Conventions

The creative ads which will air across digital channels for 8 weeks from mid-May until the end of July 2024 were directed by Tim Godsal of Anonymous Content and produced by the creative minds at Anomaly.

Revolut, the global financial ‘super app’ with over 40 million customers worldwide, has today announced the debut of its latest above-the-line campaign in Australia, titled ‘The Future of Money’.

This campaign marks Revolut’s second above-the-line advertising initiative within the past 12 months, underscoring the company’s accelerated growth in Australia. A series of advertisements will air across a range of digital channels and have been strategically crafted to establish Revolut’s presence in Australia. Since its UK conception in 2015, Revolut has witnessed exponential growth worldwide, and now it’s poised to demonstrate to Australia that the future of money is already here and diverges radically from conventional norms.

Directed by Tim Godsal of Anonymous Content and produced by the creative minds at Anomaly, the ‘The Future of Money’ campaign highlights Revolut’s innovative product suite, challenging traditional banking paradigms and offering a comprehensive range of top-tier financial solutions.

“Australian consumers’ relationship with money has undergone a radical transformation over the last decade. Today, it exists online, on-the-go, in real-time, and is virtually invisible. It evolves continuously, leaving traditional banks struggling to keep pace – our contemporary world demands a modern solution like Revolut,” said Camilla Harrisson, CEO of Anomaly.

“Through our new and boldly creative campaign, Revolut is aiming to disrupt the Australian financial landscape and introduce Australians to a new paradigm of money management. Our objective is clear: to educate everyday Aussies about Revolut’s seamless, effortless and borderless capabilities that will simplify their money experience. The future of money is here, and it is embodied in Revolut,” said Charlie Short, head of growth APAC at Revolut.

Revolut aims not only to communicate its brand ethos of simplifying money but also to catalyse a movement toward challenging industry conventions and empowering Australians to embrace a new era of financial liberation.