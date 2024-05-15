IMAA Announces Digi-Byte Event Featuring Industry’s Top Talent Plus “Immersive” Gaming Competition
Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA) announced its inaugural Digi-Byte event to mark the launch of its much-anticipated IMAA Academy ‘Digital101’ e-learning module.
The Digi-Byte event, to be held on 21 May for IMAA members and media partners, will include a series of digital panels and speakers followed by an immersive gaming competition.
Pip Bingemann, co-founder of Springboards.ai, will discuss how AI is the biggest opportunity and a key competitive advantage for indies and smaller agencies if they harness AI properly. AirStack AI founder, Tom Pitney will explore how independent media agencies and their teams can grasp the impact of AI, navigate its disruptions, and take actionable steps with measurable AI solutions.
Digi-Byte will also include two panel sessions: “Social and influencer – The Next Wave” moderated by Howatson+ Company head of media Sasha Smith, with panelists including Pinterest partner manager Meghan Stern, LinkedIn ANZ agency development lead Sarah Fuller, Snap head of mid-market ANZ Evan Tsaprounis, and Meta head of independent agencies ANZ Kristy Barclay-Allen.
The second panel, “The Ultimate Programmatic Channel”, will be moderated by Love Media managing director Rob Wall, along with panellists including Blis ANZ head of sales Elias Psarologos, JCDecaux national programmatic director Brad Palmer, NOVA Entertainment head of audio automation Steve Golding and StackAdapt APAC director of sales Berina Colakovic.
The session will conclude with an immersive gaming competition, pitting members and partners against each other in a range of online games, sponsored by GCA Media Network.
“This event serves as a unique platform to unite the industry by providing networking opportunities while delving into the digital landscape’s advancements, opportunities, and key channels,” said Sam Buchanan, IMAA CEO.
The event will also mark the official launch of Digital101 – the latest and most anticipated e-learning module in the industry-leading IMAA academy education program.
Digital101 will deep-dive into the nation’s digital sector, including social media, influencers, and AI technology, and will be supported by leading digital companies.
The course is part of the IMAA academy’s syllabus, which includes eight channel-specific e-learning modules, rolled out every six weeks, along with videos and podcasts featuring industry leaders and channel specialists.
Each of the modules is IMAA-certified, with participants receiving a course certification badge once they successfully complete an exam for each module.
“The Digital101 module has been eagerly awaited by the industry as the most rapidly evolving and dynamic media sector. The Academy’s digital course has been 12 months in development, because we wanted to ensure we covered off all the crucial elements to consider when creating a digital marketing campaign, along with the various digital formats available. Digital is such a vibrant space to explore, particularly because it is always changing, so we’re looking forward to sharing the latest innovation in the sector with course participants,” said Melissa Roberts, IMAA academy project leader.
“Blis is proud to partner with the IMAA for their innovative Digi-Byte series, particularly as we understand the importance of staying ahead in the digital landscape. Our collaboration with the IMAA not only underscores our commitment to innovation, but also highlights our expertise in empowering advertisers, media agencies and marketers with actionable insights,” said Elias Psarologos, Digi-Byte gold sponsor Blis ANZ head of sales.
“Together, we’re excited to contribute to the exchange of knowledge, and equip attendees with the tools they need to excel in today’s dynamic digital environment. We look forward to shaping the future of digital media, alongside IMAA – one byte at a time,” continued Psarologos.
Digi-Byte will be held on Tuesday, 21 May from 2pm – 6pm at Fortress Sydney.
The event is sponsored by Blis and supported by GCA Media Network, ACM and StackAdapt.
