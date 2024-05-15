Fabulate Launches New List Of Fastest Growing Aussie Creators, Including Leah Halton, Across Social Media
Leading Australian influencer marketing platform Fabulate has revealed the fastest growing Australian creators and brand accounts in April with Married at First Sight brides Lucinda Light and Tori Adams, masked Melbourne band Glass Beams and the Lambro brothers all making the list.
Among the most prominent Australian creators to garner global attention last month has been Leah Halton. The Melbourne based model came close to breaking the record for the most watched Tiktok in history after her 12 second lip sync video to YG Marley’s “Praise Jah in the Moonlight” went viral and to date has had more than 790m views on the platform.
Since her video went viral Halton’s following on TikTok has grown threefold to some nine million followers. Fabulate’s discovery tool shows her audience is primarily 18-24 year olds and 25-34 year old based in the US (some 21.17 per cent of her audience), followed by the UK (12.90 per cent) then Australia which represents 12.12 per cent of her followers.
Fabulate, which was named Australia’s best influencer marketing technology at the industry’s AiMCO Awards in March, used its proprietary technology to provide a new lens on each of the 10 fastest growing creators across all of these three important social platforms – TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. Their clients include major brands such Qantas, Estee Lauder, Disney and L’Oreal.
While Leah Halton’s growth has been notable given how close it came to breaking TikTok records, other Australian creators who also saw strong major follower growth on the platform include professional runner Shkyiah Upson, influencer Crystal Belotti, food TikToker Stefan Torress, fashion creators Millie and Chloe and animatronics creator Danny Huynh.
The Australian instagrammers who saw significant growth in April include MAFS brides Lucinda Light and Tori Adams, professional fruiterer Thanh Truong, well known skincare influencer Jhyll and the Lambros brothers who last week set the record for two brothers running across Australia.
Their run across the continent has helped the pair garner a following of more than half a million on Instagram with 44.71 per cent of that audience in Australia with the majority of the audience being male.
YouTube saw Melbourne band Glass Beams also surge in subscribers on the back of their new album featuring their unique music, which pays tribute to their Indian heritage, with their newest song ‘Mahal’ now at some 3.5m views.
According to Fabulate’s discovery tool around a quarter of Glass Beam’s Youtube audience is American and skews male and under 34.
Other Youtubers who saw major surges in their following include influencer Chloe Dillion, Super specialist Chris Strano, gamer Code 4 Gaming and four wheel drive Youtuber 4 x Adventures.
“What comes through most clearly when you look at the lists across TikTok, Instagram and Youtube is just the sheer diversity of the Australian creator space,” said Lucy Ronald, Fabulate’s head of strategy and talent. “You have extraordinary stories like Leah Halton from Melbourne who came close to breaking the worldwide TikTok record for most watched TikTok video”.
“But what our list shows is also the significant breadth of the Australian ecosystem – you get a bit of everything. From MAFS brides and food influencers, to unusual animatronics, to the Melbourne band whose new album pays tribute to the band’s Indian heritage – bead masks and all”.
“Fabulate is using these new lists of the fastest growing creators in Australia to showcase both the true breadth but also the depth of the creator economy in this country”.
Fabulate will look to issue its lists regularly going forward. With TikTok the data looked at creators who had rapid growth and more than 100,000 followers, while with Instagram and YouTube it looked at follower counts with more than 50,000 and 25,000 respectively.
Rather than ranking and assessing purely on follower counts Fabulate has also analysed the data to also look at the engagement each creator has with their audience. The rankings below are therefore based on the engagement each creator has.
“The Aussie creator economy has long since matured beyond simple follower counts, likes and comments,” said Ronald. “While you can find plenty of purely follower based creator lists out there in the market, at Fabulate we are proud of how our technology focuses on a creator’s engagement and the characteristics of their audiences – not just their follower count”.
“We believe this adds real value for any marketers, brands and agencies who are considering working in the Australian creator space”.
