Madeleine Hawcroft Joins Deadset Studios As Executive Producer
Independent podcast production house Deadset Studios has appointed Madeleine Hawcroft as Executive Producer for its new season of The Solutionists with Mark Scott, produced for The University of Sydney.
Lead image: Madeleine Hawcroft.
Madeleine Hawcroft is a seasoned executive producer on factual and entertainment shows, having been the executive producer for ABC TV’s AACTA-nominated Kitchen Cabinet with Annabel Crabb, and network executive producer for ABC TV series Back In Time for the Corner Shop, Restoration Australia and Grand Designs Transformations.
Deadset Studios is helmed by leading podcast strategist Kellie Riordan, the creative force behind countless hit shows and the founder of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s (ABC) dedicated podcast team, Audio Studios.
“As podcasting continues to explode, Deadset Studios is expanding to welcome Madeleine to lead the new season of the solutionists with our client The University of Sydney. We’re so thrilled to have an executive with Madeleine’s story-telling calibre and her expertise in creating distinctive factual content that lands with audiences,” said Kellie Riordan, creative director of Deadset Studios.
“I’m so pleased to be working with the Deadset Studios team in collaboration with The University of Sydney. The solutionists showcases people with big ideas, who are unearthing solutions across the complex issues of our time, so I can’t wait to bring season three to life,” said Madeleine Hawcroft.
Deadset Studios has created podcasts for Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Special Broadcasting Service (SBS), ARN/iHeartRadio, as well as clients ranging from UNSW, Sydney University, Shine Lawyers, Dementia Australia, BBC, VicHealth, and Herbert Smith Freehills. The award-winning production house specialises in podcast production and consulting, audio strategy, and branded storytelling.
