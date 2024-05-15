Zimmermann Opens An Immersive Brand Space At Iconic Paris Department Store Le Bon Marché With Amplify Paris

The Australian ready-to-wear brand Zimmermann opens an immersive brand space at Bon Marché in Paris, designed by Amplify Paris. This unique ‘residence,’ started at the end of April and extending until the end of August 2024, offers an exclusive summer experience to its visitors.

Located on the second floor of the department store, this 300-square-meter installation transforms the space into a ‘beach club.’ Designed by Amplify Paris, the pop-up offers an immersion into the world of Zimmermann, known for its relaxed and elegant aesthetic, through a decor that evokes an idyllic coastal landscape.

The interior design includes elements of lush vegetation, a sound carpet mimicking the gentle sound of waves, and a palette of natural colors with raw textures reminiscent of coastal features. Visitors will, of course, have the opportunity to discover and purchase Zimmermann’s spring-summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection. A photo booth to capture moments in a virtual beach setting will enhance the immersive experience, plunging customers into Zimmermann’s carefree and optimistic aesthetic.

“We were thrilled to go on this journey of collaboration with luxury fashion brand Zimmermann and we are really proud of the final output. We captured the essence of the brand and its Australian heritage, delivering a large-scale innovative design brand space that blurs the lines between retail and brand experience. This disruptive experiential space at Le Bon Marché offers customers a unique shopping experience that is both immersive and memorable,” said Nico Daude, managing director, Amplify Paris.