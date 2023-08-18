Thursday TV Ratings: Gogglebox Cast Savage Jason Derulo With Hilarious Impressions Of Star

Network 10’s Gogglebox was back last night, and it was not a good night to be Jason Derulo.

The stars of the 18th season of the show didn’t hold back in mocking the star who is currently a judge on Channel Seven’s The Voice.

The singer has a reputation for putting his own name into his song lyrics, something the stars of Gogglebox were very much aware of.

They took it in turns to do their very based Jason Derulo impression.

Whilst it wasn’t a good night for Jason Derulo, it was a good night for Network 10. The show was the second most-watched entertainment show of the night, coming second only to Seven’s quiz show The Chase.

Seven’s staple shows The Chase and Home and Away continue to perform well, getting 567,000 metro views and 434,000 metro views respectively.

Network 10’s Dog’s Behaving (Very) Badly picked up 329,000 metro views, Seven’s The Front Bar picked up 302,000 views and the NRL picked up 278,000 metro views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 28.2% 27.1% 19.5% 15.8% 9.4%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 932,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 909,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 704,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 704,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 583,000 6 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 567,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 501,000 8 GOGGLEBOX Network 10 442,000 9 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 434,000 10 7.30-EV ABC TV 404,000