Thursday TV Ratings: Gogglebox Cast Savage Jason Derulo With Hilarious Impressions Of Star

Sofia Geraghty
Sofia Geraghty
Network 10’s Gogglebox was back last night, and it was not a good night to be Jason Derulo.

The stars of the 18th season of the show didn’t hold back in mocking the star who is currently a judge on Channel Seven’s The Voice. 

The singer has a reputation for putting his own name into his song lyrics, something the stars of Gogglebox were very much aware of.

They took it in turns to do their very based Jason Derulo impression.

Whilst it wasn’t a good night for Jason Derulo, it was a good night for Network 10. The show was the second most-watched entertainment show of the night, coming second only to Seven’s quiz show The Chase.

Seven’s staple shows The Chase and Home and Away continue to perform well, getting 567,000 metro views and 434,000 metro views respectively.

Network 10’s Dog’s Behaving (Very) Badly picked up 329,000 metro views, Seven’s The Front Bar picked up 302,000 views and the NRL picked up 278,000 metro views.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
28.2%27.1%19.5%15.8%9.4%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network932,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network909,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network704,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network704,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network583,000
6THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network567,000
7ABC NEWS-EVABC TV501,000
8GOGGLEBOXNetwork 10442,000
9HOME AND AWAYSeven Network434,000
107.30-EVABC TV404,000

