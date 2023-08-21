Sunday TV Ratings: Two Million Watch As Spain Are Crowned Winners Of The Women’s World Cup

Sunday TV Ratings: Two Million Watch As Spain Are Crowned Winners Of The Women’s World Cup
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
A total of 2 million Australians signed up to watch the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup yesterday, as an unstoppable Spain beat the English Lionesses in a 1-0 showdown.

The Spanish team dominated from the first whistle to the last and (despite a few shots on goal from England), the Lionesses were unable to equalise after Spain scored in the first half of the match.

The heated final was the last of game of what has been a highly successful Women’s World Cup. Seven has estimated that almost 18.6 million Australians watched the tournament across the screens of Seven, including 14.76 million reached on broadcast and 3.82 million on 7plus.

A total of 2 million metro views signed up to watch the game last night, with Seven estimating the total TV viewership for yesterday’s game is 5.54 million.

Despite the success of the World Cup, Nine’s The Block (which was the next most-watched show in entertainment) still did well with 778,000 metro viewers signing up to watch.

The ABC’s Restoration Australia pulled in 337,000 metro viewers and Bay of Fires picked up 245,000 metro views.

Overall, Seven won the night with 51.7 per cent of views, followed by Nin with 24.1 per cent, the ABC with 10 per cent, Network 10 with 8.7 per cent and SBS with 5.5 per cent.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
24.1%51.7%8.7%10.0%5.5%

 

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 FINAL ESP V ENGSeven Network2,000,000
2FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 FINAL ESP V ENG POST GAMESeven Network1,397,000
3SEVEN NEWS – SUNSeven Network960,000
4NINE NEWS SUNDAYNine Network840,000
5FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 FINAL ESP V ENG PRE-GAMESeven Network800,000
6THE BLOCK -SUNSeven Network778,000
7THE LATEST: SEVEN NEWSSeven Network537,000
8ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EVABC TV483,000
960 MINUTESNine Network360,000
10RESTORATION AUSTRALIA-EVABC TV337,000

OzTam TV Ratings

