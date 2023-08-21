Sunday TV Ratings: Two Million Watch As Spain Are Crowned Winners Of The Women’s World Cup

A total of 2 million Australians signed up to watch the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup yesterday, as an unstoppable Spain beat the English Lionesses in a 1-0 showdown.

The Spanish team dominated from the first whistle to the last and (despite a few shots on goal from England), the Lionesses were unable to equalise after Spain scored in the first half of the match.

The heated final was the last of game of what has been a highly successful Women’s World Cup. Seven has estimated that almost 18.6 million Australians watched the tournament across the screens of Seven, including 14.76 million reached on broadcast and 3.82 million on 7plus.

A total of 2 million metro views signed up to watch the game last night, with Seven estimating the total TV viewership for yesterday’s game is 5.54 million.

Despite the success of the World Cup, Nine’s The Block (which was the next most-watched show in entertainment) still did well with 778,000 metro viewers signing up to watch.

The ABC’s Restoration Australia pulled in 337,000 metro viewers and Bay of Fires picked up 245,000 metro views.

Overall, Seven won the night with 51.7 per cent of views, followed by Nin with 24.1 per cent, the ABC with 10 per cent, Network 10 with 8.7 per cent and SBS with 5.5 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 24.1% 51.7% 8.7% 10.0% 5.5%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 FINAL ESP V ENG Seven Network 2,000,000 2 FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 FINAL ESP V ENG POST GAME Seven Network 1,397,000 3 SEVEN NEWS – SUN Seven Network 960,000 4 NINE NEWS SUNDAY Nine Network 840,000 5 FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 FINAL ESP V ENG PRE-GAME Seven Network 800,000 6 THE BLOCK -SUN Seven Network 778,000 7 THE LATEST: SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 537,000 8 ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EV ABC TV 483,000 9 60 MINUTES Nine Network 360,000 10 RESTORATION AUSTRALIA-EV ABC TV 337,000