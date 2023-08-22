Monday TV Ratings: The Voice Helps Seven To A Win

The Voice was the most-watched entertainment show on TV last night, with a total of 681,000 metro viewers signing up to watch the show.

It was just ahead of Nine’s The Block which pulled in 681,000 metro views last night. It was followed by Seven’s The Chase which has 549,000 metro views and Network 10’s Have You Been Paying Attention? which had 521,000 metro views.

Seven’s Home and Away pulled in 470,000 metro views and the ABC’s Back Roads had 834,000 metro views.

Overall Seven won the night with a 31.4 per cent channel share, followed by Nine with 26.8 per cent, Network 10 with 17.6 per cent, the ABC with 16.9 per cent and SBS with 7.3 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 26.8% 31.4% 17.6% 16.9% 7.3%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 959,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 947,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 803,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 786,000 5 THE VOICE – MON Seven Network 681,000 6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 671,000 7 THE BLOCK -MON Nine Network 619,000 8 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 611,000 9 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 549,000 10 HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION? Network 10 521,000