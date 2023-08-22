Monday TV Ratings: The Voice Helps Seven To A Win

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
The Voice was the most-watched entertainment show on TV last night, with a total of 681,000 metro viewers signing up to watch the show.

It was just ahead of Nine’s The Block which pulled in 681,000 metro views last night. It was followed by Seven’s The Chase which has 549,000 metro views and Network 10’s Have You Been Paying Attention? which had 521,000 metro views.

Seven’s Home and Away pulled in 470,000 metro views and the ABC’s Back Roads had 834,000 metro views.

Overall Seven won the night with a 31.4 per cent channel share, followed by Nine with 26.8 per cent, Network 10 with 17.6 per cent, the ABC with 16.9 per cent and SBS with 7.3 per cent.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
26.8%31.4%17.6%16.9%7.3%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network959,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network947,000
3NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network803,000
4NINE NEWSNine Network786,000
5THE VOICE – MONSeven Network681,000
6A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network671,000
7THE BLOCK -MONNine Network619,000
8ABC NEWS-EVABC TV611,000
9THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network549,000
10HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION?Network 10521,000

