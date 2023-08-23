Tuesday TV Ratings: Aussies Continue To Go Crazy For The Voice

Aussies everywhere continued to go mad for Seven’s The Voice with 684,000 metro viewers signing up to watch the blind singing show.

The show was the most-watched entertainment show of Tuesday night, and was considerably above Nine’s The Block which had 568,000 metro views.

Seven’s The Chase had 507,000 metro views, whilst Home and Away pulled in 461,000 metro views.

Nine’s Hot Seat pulled in 433,000 metro views and ABC’s Kitchen Cabinet pulled in a total of 419,000 metro views.

Overall, Seven won the night with 32.8 per cent or views, followed by Nine with 27.6 per cent of views, the ABC with 15.3 per cent of views and the SBS pulled in 9.1 per cent of views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 27.6% 32.8% 15.2% 15.3% 9.1%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 873,000 2 NINE NEWS Nine Network 837,000 3 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 833,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 821,000 5 THE VOICE – TUE Seven Network 684,000 6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 668,000 7 THE BLOCK Nine Network 568,000 8 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 550,000 9 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 507,000 10 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 461,000

