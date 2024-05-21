Brookvale Breweries & Distilleries Launch Three Days Of Savoury Bites, Delicious Pints And Spirits

From the creators of Brookiefest comes the inaugural Taste of Brookie – a celebration of the local flavours of the artisans in Brookvale’s maker’s precinct with savoury bites and delicious pints and spirits.

Taking place from Friday, May 24th, to Sunday, May 26th May, with all the cellar doors rolling up their doors so you can discover their stories and savour their crafty flavours. Participating venues include the Freshwater Brewing Co, 4 Pines, Bucketty’s, Dad & Dave’s, 7th Day Brewery, Nomad Brewing Co., Broken Bay Brewing plus Manly Spirits Co., Seadrift Distillery (non-alcoholic) and Goodradigbee Distillers.

Taste Brookvale is a great way to enjoy a daycation and make Brookvale a mouthwatering destination (not to mention the Sea Eagles V. Storm home game). It’s all part of the Taste of the Beaches festival, which runs throughout the month of May.

Each venue has a unique food offering or experience, live music, and a mix of fun, family-friendly activities each day. This event caters for all walks of life (including non-alcohol drinkers and fur-parents- as all venues are pet-friendly), a chance to discover what an exciting precinct it’s become.

Fancy yourself enjoying music from live bands and DJs while enjoying a cocktail masterclass with bottomless brunch at Freshwater Brewing, or swing past a car boot sale at 7th Day Brewing before quenching your thirst. Broken Bay Brewing has a kids petting zoo, and gelato stand, Seadrift Distillery is pairing Lobster Rolls with No and Low Alc Cocktails, while Goodradigbee Distillers have chocolate and whiskey pairings or cheese and wine pairings – just some of the experiences on offer.

The best part is that entry to the festival is free, and your kids and furry friends are more than welcome to join in on the fun.

The northern beaches craft beer and distilling scene has become so much more than a place to drink with mates. These local businesses provide an alternative space that welcome diversity and an opportunity to discover emerging local artists, bands, boutique brands and even new friends.

In the past, Brookvale was known for car dealerships, mechanics and tile warehouses, with a journey of transformation away from industrialisation towards an indie scene burgeoning with hospitality, art and creatives.

“We’re excited to be working with other brewers and distillers of Brookie to help put our wonderful precinct on the map. Great things happen when we all collaborate, as we saw over Brookiefest – showcasing what an amazing area this is for taste and flavour,” said Jonny Bucknall, founder of Freshwater Brewing Co.

“Come down this weekend with mates, dates, family and dogs, grab some fresh beers, and enjoy some great food. We’re also offering loads of other beverages to quench your thirst, from coffees to cocktails,” he added.

Freshwater Brewing is launching a new beer called ‘Send It’ over the weekend, a Pilsner that’s got heaps of big, fresh hop flavours. “We’ve called it Send Its as the brewers went a little nuts with the amount of hops they included. When we transferred the beer to tank it was green,” Jonny said.

Over Taste of Brookie, Freshwater Brewing Co. will be offering a huge lineup of activities.

Friday May 24th: 5-8pm Live music from Trevor Gerard 9-11pm Brazilian Band All day Margies, Spritzes, 14 beers on tap and wines on pour from Krinklewood, Comyns & Co, and Konpira Maru to name a few.

Saturday May 25th: Cocktail masterclass with Bottomless Brunch Taste of Brookie Beer-focussed Sando menu – Toasted Tuna Melt, Reuben, Korean Kimchi, Mozzarella & Prosciutto Tricolore, Halloumi & Root Vegetables, Steak Sandwich plus a Fish Finger sanga and Burger. 3-6pm – Tommy Bruce DJ 6-8.30pm – Tilli Kay Ban. 9-11pm – The Toothpicks

Sunday May 26th: Recover from a huge Saturday with recovery cocktails and bacon & egg rolls. 3-7pm DJ Ser and Jack Ferris will be playing!

