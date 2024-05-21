Foxcatcher & InMobi Partner To Enhance Media Planning And Activation

RyanCap’s data and technology specialist, Foxcatcher, unveiled a new partnership with InMobi. This collaboration aims to refine media planning and activation with an SPO and audience match integration. The collaboration leverages extensive strategic data alliances and first-party audience data powered by Foxcatcher proprietary tools, FoxID & Worldview, supported by InMobi’s always-on audience segments.

Lead image: Jaclyn Hadida, inMobi, and Varun John, Foxcatcher.

The partnership’s objective is to unlock actionable insights for campaign delivery and engagement, thereby enhancing future campaigns. Following the successful beta testing phase, the partners have identified a substantial audience match rate. This empowers advertisers to strategically devise campaigns tailored to segments and consumption behaviours closely aligned with their key audience and customers. Furthermore, brands can minimise inefficiencies by engaging with specific customer cohorts that closely resonate with their offerings. Lastly, they can leverage insights gleaned directly from their own customer base to inform and activate marketing strategies.

WorldView is an innovative customer data platform (CDP) with a marketing focus, facilitating connections between brands, customers, and media through the FoxID identity solution. This cutting-edge solution operates without the need for collecting personal or sensitive information, ensuring data privacy, and enabling scalable activation.

InMobi’s always on segments powered by SDK integrations across mobile apps empowers advertisers to reach audiences more effectively and achieve superior performance.

“We are excited to collaborate with the InMobi team to empower brands to leverage their own audience data for campaign planning, targeting, and analysis. With mobile devices being an all-day companion, the partnership offers brands a distinct advantage in comprehending customer journeys and consumer behaviour,” said Varun John, Foxcatcher’s general manager of commercial & investment.

“We know that InMobi audience data can turbocharge brand campaign performance thanks to the power of our unique, always-on segments, which engage and activate engage with consumers. Together with Foxcatcher’s data capabilities, the partnership will deliver exceptional audience insights and marketing outcomes. We are excited to join hands with the Foxcatcher team to achieve this,” said Jaclyn Hadida, InMobi’s country manager for ANZ.