Connecting Plots Nabs Former Saatchi & Saatchi Leader Craig Page

connecting plots has announced Craig Page as the new Strategy Partner as Tim Collier departs to pursue new opportunities.

Craig Page, esteemed integrated strategist and founder of strategic consultancy WeirdWorks, joined Connecting Plots as a strategy partner to lead the company’s strategic services.

Page, who founded WeirdWorks after holding strategy leadership positions at Saatchi & Saatchi, CX Lavender, VMLY&R and R/GA, joined the Connecting Plots leadership team alongside client service director, Emma McJury; creative operations director Sarah Miller; and creative partners, Matt Geersen and John Gault whose agency Two G’s was acquired by Connecting Plots last year.

With an illustrious track record of growing brands and transforming organisations through the integration of brand, creative, channel, and experience strategy, Page has worked with a diverse range of clients, including Westpac, the Australian Defence Force, NBN, NRMA, Pizza Hut, Colgate, Arnott’s, McDonald’s, Wine Australia, Telstra, Rip Curl, and Google.

“Craig is highly regarded and comes with a wealth of knowledge that will certainly help grow our clients’ businesses and evolve the Connecting Plots service offering,” said Connecting Plots co-founder & CEO Tom Phillips.

“The work that Craig has been doing with his own consultancy, WeirdWorks, marry perfectly into our growth ambitions, and we’re thrilled that he’ll be bringing this offering into Connecting Plots”.

“The pace since founding WeirdWorks last year has been insane, so this chance to join forces is a perfectly timed, win-win-win opportunity – for Connecting Plots to offer clients’ holistic brand thinking across their entire ecosystems, for WeirdWorks to offer clients the ability to put their strategic consulting into practice, and for me to enjoy working with this awesome team of brilliantly-talented and fun-slash-weird-in-a-good-way people,” said Page.

The new appointment came as incumbent strategy partner Tim Collier departed after more than 6 years of dedicated service.

“It’s bittersweet for us – Tim’s been with us since day dot, weathered many storms and shared in plenty of the successes we’ve had along the way,” said Phillips. “He’s left an indelible mark on Connecting Plots and is a major factor in its success to date”.

“6 years is a long time in this game. We want to thank Tim for his commitment, loyalty and brilliance over that time,” added Dave Jansen, co-founder & CCO. “I’ve learnt a lot from him; he’s become a good mate, and he’s shared a lot of stories… I look forward to having a beer with him in the future and not talking about DBAs and Howard Gossage. We all wish him every success in his next role”.