Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal Revive Core Values Campaign For Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton launched a new iteration of its storied ‘Core Values’ campaigns, captured by Annie Leibovitz.

The campaign featured Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as they ascended to the summit of Italy’s Dolomites mountain range. The tagline reads, “There are journeys that turn into legends”.

3,000m high, Nadal and Federer are seen not as competitors but as companions on a shared ascent – a visual metaphor for their careers, which have been marked by deep mutual respect and friendship.

“I know how important icons have been part of this campaign, so for me personally, being part of it is something that I am very proud of, especially sharing it with Roger – he has been my biggest rival and now a close friend today. In my career, I achieved more than I ever dreamt of, so at the end of the day, the legacy in terms of human beings is the most important role,” said Nadal.

“It’s a unique opportunity to be working on this campaign with Rafa. How we could be such rivals and then at the end of our careers be beside each other doing this campaign has been very cool. And where we are here today, I think it also embodies everything: at the peak of the mountains. For us it is something meaningful and special,” said Federer.

Leibovitz’s shot showcased the pair standing tall on the mountain peak; Federer with his classic monogram Christopher backpack, and Nadal with his monogram eclipse version.

Together, they echo the values embedded in every Louis Vuitton design and every Core Values campaign: a journey beyond the physical, a commitment to excellence, and a transmission of dreams.

“It has been 17 years since I launched the first core values campaign with Antoine Arnault, and I am delighted to revive this iconic series. Each core values chapter celebrates Louis Vuitton’s legacy of travel, of working with exceptional people, and of transmission – both physical and emotional. It has been brilliant to work with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on this new story – both inspirational athletes, fierce friends, and testaments to the discipline and excellence of their own personal sporting journeys,” said Pietro Beccari, chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton.

The ‘Core Values’ campaign was featured in print insertions and on Louis Vuitton social channels from 18th May.