Gravity Media Australia To Deliver Crankworx Cairns For Red Bull TV

Gravity Media confirmed details for the global coverage of this year’s Crankworx Cairns.

Gravity Media Australia will deliver the international broadcast technology and production outcome for Crankworx Cairns, the world’s largest mountain bike festival, from 22 to 26 May.

Coverage of Crankworx Cairns will be delivered across Red Bull TV.

Crankworx, a four-day festival of international mountain biking competitions and races, originated in Whistler, British Columbia, and is now Whistler’s largest annual festival. It has evolved into the Crankworx World Tour, with festivals in Whistler, Cairns, Innsbruck, and Rotorua.

Gravity Media Australia has been the broadcast technology partner for Crankworx Cairns since its successful debut in 2022.

Across five different courses and four days of competition, Gravity Media will use 90 different camera positions, satellite broadcast technology, and 23 cameras, including specialty cameras and drones, to capture the ultimate mountain biking experience.

The broadcast undertaking will access Gravity Media Australia’s unique fibre network and specialty camera solutions, building on the successful coverage of Crankworx Cairns in 2022 and 2023.

Gravity Media Australia’s role with Crankworx Cairns builds on its long-term partnerships with major cycling events in Australia, including Tour Down Under, Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in Geelong, and the UCI MTB World Championships in Cairns.

Gravity Media Australia also delivered the broadcast technology and production requirements for the UCI BMX Racing World Cup, which was held in Brisbane earlier this year.

“Crankworx Cairns is a spectacular event,” said Marcus Doherty, account executive of media services and facilities at Gravity Media.

“The landscape and the scope of Crankworx presents some broadcast challenges requiring innovative technology and production solutions”.

“We look forward to creating and delivering the global coverage of Crankworx from tropical north-east Australia”.

