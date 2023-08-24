Wednesday TV Ratings: “I’m Not Crying You Are!” – Audiences Moved To Tears By Young The Voice Singer

Wednesday TV Ratings: “I’m Not Crying You Are!” – Audiences Moved To Tears By Young The Voice Singer
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



It was an emotional episode of The Voice last night as 25-year-old Charlie Pittman performed “How Do I Say Goodbye,” in honour of his late father who encouraged him to follow his dreams of becoming a singer.

The remaining coaches were so moved by the performance they turned around for the singer. After coaches Guy and Jess offered the young star a place in their team, he eventually chose Team Guy – taking the last available spot.

Pittman was a hit on socials with one viewer saying “I’m not crying you are” and another commenting “Dad was definitely there with you!”

The Voice was once again the most-watched entertainment show on Seven with 589,000 metro viewers watching.

Meanwhile, Nine’s The Block pulled in 541,000 metro viewers. Seven’s The Chase pulled in 523,000 metro viewers. Network 10’s Thank God You’re Here pulled in 442,000 views.

Seven won the night with 29.6 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 28.9 per cent and the ABC with 16.7 per cent. Network 10 had 16.0 per cent of views and SBS had 8.9 per cent of views.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
28.9%29.6%16.0%16.7%8.9%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network859,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network828,000
3NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network817,000
4NINE NEWSNine Network764,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network669,000
6THE VOICE – WEDSeven Network589,000
7ABC NEWS-EVABC TV551,000
8THE BLOCK -WEDNine Network541,000
9THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network523,000
10HARD QUIZ S8-EVABC TV497,000


Who will be the next chair of the ABC?
Vote

Please login with linkedin to comment

The Voice TV Ratings

Latest News

Andpeople Joins the Tribe Global Network Enhancing Creative and Activation Capabilities
  • Marketing

Andpeople Joins the Tribe Global Network Enhancing Creative and Activation Capabilities

Andpeople today announced its partnership with Tribe Global, an international network of independent agencies specialising in advertising, marketing, and communications. The partnership marks a significant milestone for Andpeople, reinforcing a commitment to expanding their global presence and offering enhanced creative and activation capabilities to their clients. With a shared vision for creativity, innovation, and client […]

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 9TH 2022:Ameilia Collins portrait shoot on 13h September 2022 in Melbourne Australia. (Photo by Martin Philbey) ***Ameilia Collins Portraits
  • Marketing

PERSOL Taps Ogilvy Melbourne To Deliver Work And Smile Mission

PERSOL has appointed Ogilvy Melbourne as its agency of record for its Asia-Pacific launch, following a competitive pitch. Effective immediately, Ogilvy has been tasked with developing a creative platform that captures the scale of the PERSOL’s ‘Work and Smile’ philosophy and its delivery across the many and varied markets of the Asia-Pacific region. PERSOL operates several […]

News Corp Australia Commits To First Australians With 4th Reconciliation Action Plan
  • Marketing

News Corp Australia Commits To First Australians With 4th Reconciliation Action Plan

News Corp Australia today launches its new Reconciliation Action Plan. News Corp’s intention is to help further its long-standing commitment to tell the stories that can make a positive difference to the lives and communities of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. Today’s launch, occurring at all News Corp Australia’s work sites, features The Advertiser’s […]

Tyumen, Russia - January 21, 2020: TikTok and Facebook application on screen Apple iPhone XR
  • Technology

TikTok Brings Ads To Search Results

Do you actually panic knowing you haven't got an online shopping purchase on the way? Some good news today from TikTok.

PR Expert Katy Denis Launches Thought Leadership Package Illustris
  • Media

PR Expert Katy Denis Launches Thought Leadership Package Illustris

Specialist agency PR expert Katy Denis is launching a standalone, bespoke thought leadership package for advertising and marketing industry leaders and experts, through her company Extollo called Illustris. Designed specifically to help agencies stand out from their competitors in the hunt for new business, this offering aims to elevate agencies in the new business game […]

RCJ Group Acquires Brand Asia To Strengthen Its Footprint In Asia Pacific
  • Marketing

RCJ Group Acquires Brand Asia To Strengthen Its Footprint In Asia Pacific

RCJ Group has expanded its footprint in Asia Pacific with the acquisition of Brand Asia, a full-service marketing agency that connects brands with audiences across China, Southeast Asia, and Asian communities in Australia. The addition of Brand Asia also complements RCJ Group’s existing membership of ICOM (Independent Marketing Communications Network) which provides access to global […]

carsales Announced The Naming Rights Partner Of The Melbourne EV Show 2023
  • Marketing

carsales Announced The Naming Rights Partner Of The Melbourne EV Show 2023

carsales has today announced it will be the naming rights partner of the inaugural Melbourne EV Show 2023. Partnering with ABF Group, carsales will present the first national EV show in fifteen years. The carsales Melbourne EV Show 2023 is a one-stop shop for everything EV and will deliver consumers the chance to explore a […]