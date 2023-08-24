Wednesday TV Ratings: “I’m Not Crying You Are!” – Audiences Moved To Tears By Young The Voice Singer

It was an emotional episode of The Voice last night as 25-year-old Charlie Pittman performed “How Do I Say Goodbye,” in honour of his late father who encouraged him to follow his dreams of becoming a singer.

The remaining coaches were so moved by the performance they turned around for the singer. After coaches Guy and Jess offered the young star a place in their team, he eventually chose Team Guy – taking the last available spot.

Pittman was a hit on socials with one viewer saying “I’m not crying you are” and another commenting “Dad was definitely there with you!”

The Voice was once again the most-watched entertainment show on Seven with 589,000 metro viewers watching.

Meanwhile, Nine’s The Block pulled in 541,000 metro viewers. Seven’s The Chase pulled in 523,000 metro viewers. Network 10’s Thank God You’re Here pulled in 442,000 views.

Seven won the night with 29.6 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 28.9 per cent and the ABC with 16.7 per cent. Network 10 had 16.0 per cent of views and SBS had 8.9 per cent of views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 28.9% 29.6% 16.0% 16.7% 8.9%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 859,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 828,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 817,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 764,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 669,000 6 THE VOICE – WED Seven Network 589,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 551,000 8 THE BLOCK -WED Nine Network 541,000 9 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 523,000 10 HARD QUIZ S8-EV ABC TV 497,000

