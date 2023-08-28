Sunday TV Ratings: Dani Wales Clashes With Dan Reilly On The Block

Dani Wales was at loggerheads with Dan Reilly on The Block last night with the duo disagreeing over the use of the colour grey in the winning room.

Whilst this year’s contestants Steph and Gian were delighted to be crowned winners, Wales was less of a fan. She said the use of grey “brought her down” while Reilly said he “liked it, to be honest.”

Despite the disagreement on the show, The Block was the clear winner when it came to the TV ratings. A total of 745,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the show.

It narrowly got ahead of Seven’s The Voice which had 705,000 metro views.

Meanwhile, ABC’s Restoration Australia picked up 412,000 metro views and the AFL on Seven picked up 312,000 metro views.

Overall Seven won the night with 33.7 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 30.6 per cent of views, the ABC with 15.4 per cent of views, Network 10 with 12.9 per cent and SBS with 7.4 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 30.6% 33.7% 12.9% 15.4% 7.4%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS – SUN Seven Network 888,000 2 NINE NEWS SUNDAY Nine Network 824,000 3 THE BLOCK -SUN Nine Network 745,000 4 THE VOICE – SUN Seven Network 705,000 5 ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EV ABC TV 520,000 6 7NEWS SPOTLIGHT Seven Network 438,000 7 60 MINUTES Nine Network 420,000 8 RESTORATION AUSTRALIA-EV ABC TV 412,000 9 SEVEN’S AFL: SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOOTBALL Seven Network 312,000 10 BAY OF FIRES-EV ABC TV 299,000