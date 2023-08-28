Sunday TV Ratings: Dani Wales Clashes With Dan Reilly On The Block

Sunday TV Ratings: Dani Wales Clashes With Dan Reilly On The Block
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
Dani Wales was at loggerheads with Dan Reilly on The Block last night with the duo disagreeing over the use of the colour grey in the winning room.

Whilst this year’s contestants Steph and Gian were delighted to be crowned winners, Wales was less of a fan. She said the use of grey “brought her down” while Reilly said he “liked it, to be honest.”

Despite the disagreement on the show, The Block was the clear winner when it came to the TV ratings. A total of 745,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the show.

It narrowly got ahead of Seven’s The Voice which had 705,000 metro views.

Meanwhile, ABC’s Restoration Australia picked up 412,000 metro views and the AFL on Seven picked up 312,000 metro views.

Overall Seven won the night with 33.7 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 30.6 per cent of views, the ABC with 15.4 per cent of views, Network 10 with 12.9 per cent and SBS with 7.4 per cent.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
30.6%33.7%12.9%15.4%7.4%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWS – SUNSeven Network888,000
2NINE NEWS SUNDAYNine Network824,000
3THE BLOCK -SUNNine Network745,000
4THE VOICE – SUNSeven Network705,000
5ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EVABC TV520,000
67NEWS SPOTLIGHTSeven Network438,000
760 MINUTESNine Network420,000
8RESTORATION AUSTRALIA-EVABC TV412,000
9SEVEN’S AFL: SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOOTBALLSeven Network312,000
10BAY OF FIRES-EVABC TV299,000



