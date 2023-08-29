Monday TV Ratings: Seven’s The Voice Takes The Crown As It continues Ratings War With Nine’s The Block

Seven’s The Voice was back on top last night as it won the entertainment crown with an ominous 666,000 metro viewers.

It overtook Nine’ The Block, which pulled in 622,000 metro viewers.

Network 10’s Have You Been Paying Attention? pulled in 581,000 metro views and Seven’s The Chase pulled in 521,000 metro views.

Outside of the top ten Seven’s Home and Away had 472,000 metro viewers and the ABC’s Australian Story had 426,000 metro viewers.

Network 10’s The Traitors pulled in 265,000 metro viewers.

Overall, Seven won the night with 31.0 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 26.7 per cent, Network 10 with 17.8 per cent, the ABC with 17.4 per cent and SBS with 7.2 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 26.7% 31.0% 17.8% 17.4% 7.2%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS – SUN Seven Network 948,000 2 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 925,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 849,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 828,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 735,000 6 THE VOICE – MON Seven Network 666,000 7 THE BLOCK -MON Nine Network 622,000 8 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 594,000 9 HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION? Network 10 581,000 10 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 521,000

