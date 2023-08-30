Tuesday TV Ratings: Fans Divided On Cattiest Season Of The Block Yet

Before this season’s launch of The Block, Nine’s head of content, Adrian Swift, said that “MAFS dinner parties are nothing” compared to the drama that unfolds on Charming Street this year.

Swift wasn’t lying, with this year’s The Block delivering viewers arguably the most hated contestants yet in the form of Leah and Ash.

The couple have taken the old adage that ‘there’s no such thing as bad publicity’ to new lengths, angering fans and (reportedly) presenters alike.

Rumours have surfaced that popular TV presenter Scott Cam didn’t take kindly to the couple criticising his builders Andrew Simmons and Aidan O’Shannessy. At one stage they were concerned he’d kick them off the show.

Viewers of the popular building show were divided on the drama-fuelled content, with one even writing an opinion piece on MamaMia saying she was going to stop watching the show as she’d “seen more bullying than building”.

On Instagram, another commented “Got to say not loving this series of The Block watched it since it started always loved it”.

Yesterday the show just missed out on the top spot for entertainment. A total of 585,000 viewers watched the show, compared to the 661,000 who watched Seven’s The Voice. Meanwhile, The Chase picked up a total of 508,000 metro views.

Overall, Seven won the night with 32.9 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 28.2 per cent of views, Network 10 with 15.6 per cent, the ABC with 15.4 per cent and SBS with 8.0 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 28.2% 32.9% 15.6% 15.4% 8.0%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 931,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 906,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 843,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 833,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 699,000 6 THE VOICE – TUE Seven Network 661,000 7 THE BLOCK -TUE Nine Network 585,000 8 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 544,000 9 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 508,000 10 7.30-EV ABC TV 460,000

How will you vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum? Yes

No

Undecided

Depends which campaign my agency is working on

Donkey vote 1085 votes Vote