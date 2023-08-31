Wednesday TV Ratings: Fans Tune In For Network 10’s Thank God You’re Here

Network 10’s Thank God You’re Here continued to do well with audiences, securing 556,000 metro viewers last night and taking the second-highest spot for entertainment.

It was only surpassed by the nation’s favourite renovation show – The Block – which pulled in 578,000 metro viewers for the Nine Network.

Meanwhile, The Chase pulled up 527,000 metro views and the ABC’s Hard Quiz picked up 511,000 metro views.

Overall, Nine won the night with 30.8 per cent of views, Seven with 24.4 per cent, Network 10 with 18.6 per cent, the ABC with 17.6 per cent and SBS with 8.6 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 30.8% 24.4% 18.6% 17.6% 8.6%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 866,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 850,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 827,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 825,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 636,000 6 THE BLOCK -WED Nine Network 578,000 7 THANK GOD YOU’RE HERE Network 10 556,000 8 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 527,000 9 HARD QUIZ S8-EV ABC TV 511,000 10 7.30-EV ABC TV 450,000

