Thursday TV Ratings: Fans Go BANANAS For The NRL

Die-hard Bronco fans were warned to refrain from throwing bananas at last night’s NRL game.

Suncorp Stadium, the venue where Thursday night’s Broncos and Storm clash took place, warned fans not to throw bananas during the game.

Bronco fans had been urged to throw bananas in a heartful tribute to forward Tom Flegler who is shortly leaving the team. Flegler’s family owns a banana farm in the North Queensland town of Tully.

Suncorp Stadium objected to the initiative and warned fans to think about the “enjoyment of all patrons”.

Whilst fans may have been unable to throw bananas for Flegler, it didn’t stop them dressing up as bananas/

A total of 442,000 metro viewers watched the game on Nine. In terms of entertainment, it missed out only to The Chase which had 493,000 metro views.

Network 10’s Gogglebox pulled in 413,000 metro viewers and Seven’s Home and Away pulled in 408,000 metro viewers.

A total of 658,000 metro viewers watched A Current Affair.

Overall Nine won the night with 30.5 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 27.3 per cent of views, Network 10 with 18.2 per cent of views, the ABC with 14.1 per cent and SBS with 10.1 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 30.4% 27.3% 18.2% 14.1% 10.1%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 843,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 806,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 769,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 752,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 658,000 6 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 493,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 493,000 8 THURSDAY NIGHT NRL LIVE Nine Network 442,000 9 GOGGLEBOX Network 10 413,000 10 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 408,000

