Sunday TV Ratings: “They Clearly Have Never Heard Of A Bathmat & Slippers!” Fans Slam The Block Judges For Bizarre Feedback

Fans of Channel Nine’s The Block have expressed bewilderment at the judges’ bizarre criticism about the lack of underfloor heating in one of the contestant’s guest bathrooms.

In last night’s episode, the judges initially seemed happy with the design of the guest bathroom in the house belonging to Kristy and Brett.

Judge Marty Fox, became concerned, however, about one detail.

“I just hope that for a room of this size, it has underfloor heating,” Fox said.

After fellow judges Shaynna Blaze and Darren Palmer confirmed that it seemed unlikely that there was underfloor heating, Fox said this would prove to be a problem during Melbourne’s winter.

“So this, in the middle of a Melbourne winter will feel very, very cold and how we’re feeling now, I think will be totally different to the middle of the winter for a guest walking in here without floor heating,” Fox said.

Fans were bewildered by the comment, with one reportedly saying “They clearly have never heard of a bathmat and slippers” and another saying “I live without underfloor heating in Melbourne…and it never actually crosses my mind.”

Despite the disagreeing opinions, the show was undeniably the most-watched show of the night with 816,000 metro viewers signing up to watch.

It gained considerably more viewers that Seven’s The Voice which had 694,000 metro views.

The ABC’s Death In Paradise had 332,000 metro views.

Overall, Nine won the night with 32.8 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 31.9 per cent of views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 32.8% 31.9% 12.9% 14.3% 8.1%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 THE BLOCK -SUN Nine Network 816,000 2 SEVEN NEWS – SUN Seven Network 816,000 3 NINE NEWS SUNDAY Nine Network 808,000 4 THE VOICE – SUN Seven Network 694,000 5 ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EV ABC TV 518,000 6 7NEWS SPOTLIGHT Seven Network 465,000 7 60 MINUTES Nine Network 449,000 8 DEATH IN PARADISE-EV ABC TV 332,000 9 THE LATEST: SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 308,000 10 BAY OF FIRES-EV ABC TV 303,000

