Delicious. Produce Awards Turns 20

delicious. and Harvey Norman have come together for the 2025 delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards, celebrating 20 years of championing Australia’s producers.

“For two decades, the delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards have done what no other food industry awards program has done – acknowledge Australia’s finest producers; the quiet champions behind our leading chefs and restaurants,” said Krysia Bonkowski, delicious. content director.

“Our aim is to unearth the producers leading the way and driving progress. Despite the challenges facing their industry, these producers demonstrate their commitment to sustainability, quality and community in everything they do.

“We are thankful to have a partner like Harvey Norman for eight consecutive years; their continued support and collaboration is integral. I also thank each of our judges for the time and commitment they dedicate to the awards each year, and congratulate all the finalists.”

“It is no secret that I am passionate about our Australian producers. They work tirelessly to improve the quality and variety of our food, farming in harmony with their environment—whether on the land, sea, rivers or lakes,” said Gerry Harvey, Harvey Norman executive chairman. “The 20th anniversary of delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards is a significant milestone, but a fraction of the time that has been involved in the combined contribution of our producers across the generations.

“Harvey Norman is proud to be the naming rights partner of these important awards and we are equally grateful to delicious. and the team of judges for identifying our extraordinary producers and shining a light on their exceptional products. Congratulations to the finalists, and thank you to Krysia, the delicious. editorial team, as well as the stellar judging panel of chefs—this year’s line-up is brilliant.”

The 2025 national judging panel comprises some Australian chefs – Alex Prichard, Alla Wolf-Tasker, Danielle Alvarez, Jo Barrett, Karena Armstrong, Lennox Hastie, Matt Moran, Matt Stone and Peter Gilmore. These judges will decide the ultimate 2025 Trophy Winners and Producer of the Year.

The winners will be announced on Tuesday, August 26, at the delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards event at Bennelong, Sydney.

To mark the announcement, the full list of winners will be published in a special delicious. gloss lift-out available in The Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun, The Courier-Mail and The Advertiser, on sale Wednesday, August 27.