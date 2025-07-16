Mountain Dew & PYRA Launch ‘Dew Drip’ Fashion Capsule Via VaynerMedia

Mountain Dew has teamed up with PYRA to launch ‘Dew Drip,’ a limited-edition ‘Gorpcore’-inspired capsule collection via VaynerMedia Australia.

Gorpcore has risen from niche aesthetic to a streetwear staple, known for its technical details and materials.

“Gorpcore is having a huge moment, but often feels muted or minimalist. We wanted to bring something that speaks to Gen Z’s style code: bold, functional, and fashion-aware. Dew Drip adds flavour to technical wear from a brand that’s never been afraid to have fun or create culture,” Denny Handlin, executive creative director at VaynerMedia Australia said.

The collection includes waterproof puffer jackets, antimicrobial balaclavas, cargo shorts and vests, infused with volt green highlights, camo details, and an unmistakable Dew twist.

“At PYRA, pushing boundaries is the ethos – in design, performance, and inspiring more people to move outdoors. This same spirit fuels this collaboration: a shared love of nature, energy, and exploration,” Sam Moore, founder of PYRA said.

“It’s proof that Dew doesn’t just belong on shelves; it belongs in culture. Whether it’s fashion, gaming, or the outdoors, Dew speaks the language of its people. Dew Drip is just the latest way we’re showing up in unexpected ways, and still feeling right at home,” Handlin added.

“Unleashing the spirit of adventure is at the core of what Mountain Dew stands for. With Dew Drip, we wanted to create the gear for that mission, but do it in a way that’s on-tone, culturally chaotic, and built for our audience,” Rachel Siu, brand manager at Mountain Dew said.

“Some matches just work. PYRA’s outdoor grit and street sensibility meet Mountain Dew’s bold energy head-on, and it clicked from day one. We’re proud to be both matchmaker and co-creator on this drop,” Karen Coleman, country manager, VaynerMedia Australia added.

The launch is supported by a social rollout across TikTok, Instagram and Meta, with additional content drops and Easter egg activations still to come.

