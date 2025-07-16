Publicis Worldwide came into 2024 ready to run through the pack. With a Queensland heart and national ambitions, the agency has proven it can do far more than defend its home turf—expanding its creative reputation across state lines and tackling some of the nation’s most complex social challenges.
As one would expect, the agency has a firm grasp on Queensland-based clients and deepened its relationship with Tourism & Events Queensland over the course of the season. But it has started growing its ambitions to the other states due to its growing reputation and requests for pitch. As such, it picked up work for the Australian Sports Commission in Canberra to increase sport participation nationally, for Nine Entertainment to reposition its major mastheads and for The Travel Corporation to reposition Contiki for global growth.
It also had a respectable showing at the Australian and New Zealand Effies, as well as its European instalment.
The agency’s HIxAI approach, which blends human insight with the speed and scale of technology, seemed to pay off. Campaigns such as ‘UNPLYBL’ for Transport and Main Roads tackling risky driving by redesigning a game controller to simulate drunk reflexes, while ‘Donated Subtitles’ for the Lady Musgrave Trust reached millions of young women with hidden messages about coercive control.
Internally, the club culture is strong. With a gender pay gap narrowed to 7.7 per cent (and 2.6 per cent by internal equity modelling), a 60/40 female-led leadership team, and initiatives like LeadHERship and First Nations partnership program Cultural Grounding, Publicis is building from the grassroots up.
There’s also a clear investment in the engine room, including AI tools, new social and digital teams, and pilot testing of dynamic creative platforms.
Queensland Transport and Main Roads, ‘UNPLYBL’
In Queensland, males 18-24 years are six times more likely to die on Queensland roads, with risk-taking learnt through gaming. So to change behaviour, Publicis Worldwide (QLD Creative) invented the world’s first game controller designed to simulate the effects of drink driving.
Lady Musgrave Trust, ‘Donated Subtitles’
Domestic Violence has increased in Queensland by 48% in the last five years, and that’s only the reported cases. Young women often don’t recognise the signs of coercive control with their finances, social life, including their social media, being monitored by their partners. And so Publicis Worldwide (QLD Creative) created a new way to use social media undercover with content creators replacing subtitles with messages to educate about the signs of coercive control.
Subway, ‘Bigger-er’
After five years of decline, Publicis took on the Subway brand and connected creativity with media to reclaim its place as an iconic challenger to the fast-food, fatty food cartel. It repositioned the brand back to Eat Fresh and added Feel Good to signify this is the fast food that’s healthier, better for you and that you eat with no regret.
Publicis Worldwide Australia was created in 2017 (an evolution of Publicis Mojo) and has seen YoY growth since. In 2024, we continued our growth trajectory to maintain leadership status in the Queensland market, creatively and financially.
Growth has been driven by a belief in creating a high-performance culture with Publicis Worldwide, leading the Queensland market in talent attraction and experience, with above-average scores of 4+/5 with a 100% recommendation score. Publicis has created a
culture of curiosity, of why, generosity of thinking, and bravery in our solutions, with people knowing they have the ability to do the best work of their careers here.
Creatively, Publicis Worldwide’s performance in the Queensland market is leading with award recognition at local and global shows, including effectiveness awards. In summary, it is the trifecta of Culture x Creativity x Financial performance at the heart of the agency’s success.
A creative leader who obsessively cares about business growth and making his mark by creating iconic fame for clients, locally and globally.
Previous season’s score: N/A
The Brisbane-based team played with brains, heart and hustle, tackling big issues, winning new ground and proving it is a serious contender on the national stage.