Heaps Normal Launches Mobile Sound System To ‘Turn Pubs Into Stadiums’

Heaps Normal has lifted the curtain on a first-of-its-kind initiative to support live music in Australia: the Heaps Normal Sound System. The self-contained, self-powered system will amplify live music around the country free of charge, with a high-fidelity, state-of-the-art (and bloody loud) communal audio experience.

“We’regiving artists, venues, event organisers and promoters the power to turn the volume up on their cultural contribution – literally. Because every note and every frequency of live music is too good to be wasted,” said Heaps Normal’s co-founder and CEO Andy Miller.

The Heaps Normal Sound System will kick off its indefinite tour of the country at a series of gigs in Sydney and Wollongong later this month before being available for (free) hire by anyone presenting live music – be it at an art gallery or a shed, a pub or a bush doof.

“The Sound System is meant to make live music in this country louder, better, bigger – no matter where it’s happening,” said Miller. “This isn’t just about us investing in high-fidelity communal audio experiences – it’s about rethinking how we can support the people who are DIYing culture in this country by bringing what is essentially a world class sound system to their doorstep, for free.”

Based on a vintage, high-efficiency JBL Cinema system by legendary designer Don Keele Jr renowned for punch and clarity, Heaps Normal’s Sound System was adapted for modern requirements by Supereverything Engineering of Marrickville in Sydney’s inner-west. Loaning an equivalent system from an audio specialist or hiring business would cost thousands of dollars at a time.

The Heaps Normal Sound System will add another bow to Heaps Normal’s string of initiatives designed to support live music and artists in Australia.

Since Heaps Normal launched in 2020, the company has supported and invested in hundreds of gigs and shows, including 350 in the last 12 months alone. The company has supplied riders for countless Australian artists on the road and music venue green rooms, directly invested in sharing stories about emerging musicians and donated over $100,000 to music charities driving positive change in the music industry like Support Act and We Are Warriors.

In late 2024, the indie Australian non-alc beer brand announced the launch of its own in-house record label, Heaps Normal Records. Earlier this year, Andy Miller called on the Albanese government to do more to support live music in this country.

The Heaps Normal Sound System will make its debut later this month with a gig at Redfern’s Bat & Ball Hotel before stopping off at Sydney’s Golden Age Cinema in Sydney’s Surry Hills, Wollongong’s dive bar and live music venue La La La’s, and at Sydney’s Ace Hotel at the Kiln Supper Club.