Monday TV Ratings: The Block Fans Divided Over Wild Fan Suggestion

Fans of Channel Nine’s The Block are divided over a suggestion on the show’s Facebook page.

In response to some claims that this year’s series has been ‘too easy,’ one fan suggested that producers throw a spanner in the works and make contestants swap houses halfway through.

The contestants would then be scored on the houses as they go along completing them, the person suggested.

Some on the page loved the suggestion, saying that it would make the show more interesting. Others were less won over, and thought the suggestions as ‘cruel’ and ‘unfair’.

Even without the suggestion, The Block did well last night and was once again the most-watched entertainment show with 651,000 viewers watching.

It was followed by Seven’s The Chase with 591,000 metro views and Network 10’s Have You Been Paying Attention? with 543,000 metro views.

The launch of Seven’s My Kitchen Rules pulled in 470,000 metro viewers, just below the ABC’s Australian Story with 481,000 metro views.

Nine won the night with 28.9 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 27.8 per cent, Network 10 with 18.0 per cent, the ABC with 17.5 per cent and SBS with 7.7 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 28.9% 27.8% 18.0% 17.5% 7.7%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 935,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 888,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 858,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 823,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 710,000 6 THE BLOCK -MON Nine Network 651,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 591,000 8 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 552,000 9 HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION? Network 10 543,000 10 7.30-EV ABC TV 504,000

How will you vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum? Yes

No

Undecided

Depends which campaign my agency is working on

Donkey vote 1772 votes Vote