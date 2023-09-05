Monday TV Ratings: The Block Fans Divided Over Wild Fan Suggestion

Monday TV Ratings: The Block Fans Divided Over Wild Fan Suggestion
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
Fans of Channel Nine’s The Block are divided over a suggestion on the show’s Facebook page.

In response to some claims that this year’s series has been ‘too easy,’ one fan suggested that producers throw a spanner in the works and make contestants swap houses halfway through.

The contestants would then be scored on the houses as they go along completing them, the person suggested. 

Some on the page loved the suggestion, saying that it would make the show more interesting. Others were less won over, and thought the suggestions as ‘cruel’ and ‘unfair’.

Even without the suggestion, The Block did well last night and was once again the most-watched entertainment show with 651,000 viewers watching.

It was followed by Seven’s The Chase with 591,000 metro views and Network 10’s Have You Been Paying Attention? with 543,000 metro views.

The launch of Seven’s My Kitchen Rules pulled in 470,000 metro viewers, just below the ABC’s Australian Story with 481,000 metro views.

Nine won the night with 28.9 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 27.8 per cent, Network 10 with 18.0 per cent, the ABC with 17.5 per cent and SBS with 7.7 per cent.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
28.9%27.8%18.0%17.5%7.7%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network935,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network888,000
3NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network858,000
4NINE NEWSNine Network823,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network710,000
6THE BLOCK -MONNine Network651,000
7THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network591,000
8ABC NEWS-EVABC TV552,000
9HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION?Network 10543,000
107.30-EVABC TV504,000


