Tuesday TV Ratings: A Win For Seven Despite MKR Launching With More Of A Sizzle Than A Bang

It was a narrow win for Seven last night with the network taking a share of 29.5% compared to Nine’s 29.2%.

Despite the win, Seven’s cooking amateur show My Kitchen Rules, which launched on Monday, seemed to get off to a slow start.

A total of 444,000 metro viewers watched the show last night, putting it behind Nine’s The Block with 597,000 metro views and Seven’s own quiz show The Chase with 533,000 metro views.

On Monday the show’s launch fell a little flat, pulling in 470,000 metro views.

This year’s season of the show is already promising signs of drama. On Monday there was a ‘flirting scandal’ after two of the show’s younger female contestants compared one of the married men on the show to George Clooney. His wife was less than thrilled by the compliment, shooting back “Stop flirting”.

Meanwhile, ABC’s Kitchen Cabinet pulled in 380,000 metro views. Nine’s Hot Seat had 341,000 metro views. Network 10’s The Cheap Seats had 340,000 metro views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 29.2% 29.5% 16.4% 15.7% 9.2%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 865,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 840,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 817,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 789,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 698,000 6 THE BLOCK -TUE Nine Network 597,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 571,000 8 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 533,000 9 7.30-EV ABC TV 455,000 10 MY KITCHEN RULES – TUE Seven Network 444,000

