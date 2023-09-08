Thursday TV Ratings: Pies-Demons Semi Punts Seven To Monster Win

It’s September, which can mean only one thing – hay fever! Oh, and football finals season, of course. Although, admittedly, that is two things.

Nine may have hogged the headlines with its upfronts this week, but Seven regained the ascendency with last night’s first semi between Collingwood and Melbourne at the ‘G’ (Pies narrow winners 60-53).

Seven’s coverage of the cliffhanger peaked at an impressive 733,000 OzTAM metro viewers and handed the broadcaster an easy Thursday night win.

On the back of the footy, Seven boasted 39.4 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs. Nine was a distant second with 23.1 per cent. 10 nabbed 17.2 per cent, the ABC was quiet with just 12.5 per cent and SBS managed 7.8 per cent.

In even better news, Seven’s 6pm news was the most watched show of the night with 805,000. Rival Nine’s bulletin did 729,000 and ACA had 594,000.

Other standouts for Seven included The Chase (493,000) and Sunrise (221,000).

With no NRL to lean on, Nine’s best (news aside) were Hot Seat (335,000) and Tipping Point (241,000).

Over at 10, Googlebox did 420,000, Dogs Behaving Very Badly was in the ruff with 333,000, The Project coul;d only muster 241,000 and 10 News First had 220,000.

The ABC’s night went this way – 7pm news (429,000) and 7.30 (279,000).