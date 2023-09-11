Sunday TV Ratings: Nine’s The Block Takes Entertainment Crown
Nine’s The Block was the most-watched show for entertainment yesterday with a total of 812,000 metro viewers signing up to watch.
This was above Seven’s The Voice which picked up 725,000 metro viewers.
Despite the win, some fans of the renovation show continued to express concern for contestant Steph Ottavio, who they claim is being bullied by blockheads Leah Milton and Kristy Beams.
On X, the platform previously known as Twitter, one user said Nine had found “their most horrid contestant yet”.
Another said “I wonder how good kristy and leah feel shit talking the girls who are clearly vulnerable and struggling at this point. always finding the weakest targets”.
Congratulations to the block for outdoing themselves and finding their most horrid contestant yet. Imagine being a bully and thinking it’s funny. #TheBlock
— Mark Pascoe (@MarkPascoe351) September 6, 2023
The rugby league picked up a total of 391,000 metro views. The ABC’s Death In Paradise picked up 349,000 metro views and The Newsreader picked up 324,000 metro views.
Overall Nine won the night with 31.9 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 30.2 per cent of views, the ABC with 14.0 per cent of views, Network 10 with 13.7 per cent and SBS with 10.2 per cent.
Daily Channel Share
|Nine Network
|Seven Network
|Network 10
|ABC TV Network
|SBS Network
|31.9%
|30.2%
|13.7%
|14.0%
|10.2%
Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)
No.
Show
Channel
Metro Views
|1
|SEVEN NEWS – SUN
|Seven Network
|893,000
|2
|NINE NEWS SUNDAY
|Nine Network
|854,000
|3
|THE BLOCK -SUN
|Nine Network
|812,000
|4
|THE VOICE – SUN
|Seven Network
|725,000
|5
|ABC NEWS-EV
|ABC TV
|527,000
|6
|60 MINUTES
|Nine Network
|407,000
|7
|RUGBY LEAGUE FINAL SERIES EF2
|Nine Network
|391,000
|8
|7NEWS SPOTLIGHT
|Seven Network
|374,000
|9
|DEATH IN PARADISE RPT
|ABC TV
|349,000
|10
|THE NEWSREADER-EV
|ABC TV
|324,000
