Monday TV Ratings: The Masked Singer Launch Creates A Social Media Buzz

It might have only launched yesterday, but series five of Network 10’s The Masked Singer is already creating a social media buzz.

Last night the Crash Test Dummy revealed their true identity and judges Mel B and Chrissie Swan were shocked that they didn’t get it.

Here at B&T we don’t like to give away secrets, but if you a fan of ’90s series, Beverly Hills, 90210 you would have been in for a treat. To hear more about this year’s The Masked Singer, you can check out our exclusive interview with legendary host Osher Gunsberg HERE.

Social media is already rife with speculation about who else could be under the masks, same of the names being thrown about include Jackie O and Mischa Barton.

The show pulled in a total of 463,000 metro viewers, making it the fifth most-watched entertainment show of the night.

Thankfully Network 10 was beaten by itself to the top spot with Have You Been Paying Attention? taking the top spot with 595,000 metro views.

It was followed by Seven’s My Kitchen Rules with 558,000 metro views, Nine’s The Block with 557,000 metro views and Seven’s The Chase with 523,000 metro views.

Overall Seven won the night with 29.2 per cent of views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 26.5% 29.2% 21.2% 16.1% 7.0%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS – SUN Seven Network 886,000 2 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 876,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 804,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 798,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 645,000 6 HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION? Network 10 595,000 7 MY KITCHEN RULES – MON Seven Network 558,000 8 THE BLOCK -MON Nine Network 557,000 9 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 540,000 10 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 523,000

