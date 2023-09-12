Monday TV Ratings: The Masked Singer Launch Creates A Social Media Buzz

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
It might have only launched yesterday, but series five of Network 10’s The Masked Singer is already creating a social media buzz.

Last night the Crash Test Dummy revealed their true identity and judges Mel B and Chrissie Swan were shocked that they didn’t get it.

Here at B&T we don’t like to give away secrets, but if you a fan of ’90s series, Beverly Hills, 90210 you would have been in for a treat. To hear more about this year’s The Masked Singer, you can check out our exclusive interview with legendary host Osher Gunsberg HERE.

Social media is already rife with speculation about who else could be under the masks, same of the names being thrown about include Jackie O and Mischa Barton.

The show pulled in a total of 463,000 metro viewers, making it the fifth most-watched entertainment show of the night.

Thankfully Network 10 was beaten by itself to the top spot with Have You Been Paying Attention? taking the top spot with 595,000 metro views.

It was followed by Seven’s My Kitchen Rules with 558,000 metro views, Nine’s The Block with 557,000 metro views and Seven’s The Chase with 523,000 metro views.

Overall Seven won the night with 29.2 per cent of views.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
26.5%29.2%21.2%16.1%7.0%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWS – SUNSeven Network886,000
2SEVEN NEWSSeven Network876,000
3NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network804,000
4NINE NEWSNine Network798,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network645,000
6HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION?Network 10595,000
7MY KITCHEN RULES – MONSeven Network558,000
8THE BLOCK -MONNine Network557,000
9ABC NEWS-EVABC TV540,000
10THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network523,000


network 10 The Masked Singer

