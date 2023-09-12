Tuesday TV Ratings: MKR Back On The Boil As It Fricassées The Block

Seven’s stalwart cooking show MKR appears to have more life in it than a day-old red curry, taking entertainment honours last night.

MKR posted 567,000 OzTAM viewers and toppled a struggling Block that could only muster 559,000.

Seven won Tuesday with a neat 32 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Nine did 27.7 per cent, 10 had 16.3 per cent, the ABC mustered 15.1 per cent and SBS had 8.9 per cent.

In the battle of the 6pm news bulletins, Seven (912,000) beat out rival Nine (772,000). ACA did 664,000.

Other standouts for Seven were Home And Away (497,000), The Chase (472,000) and RFDS (283,000).

10 tried hard with a slate of its shows that included The Cheap Seats (330,000), The Project (316,000) and Shark Tank (261,000).

Nine’s Hot Seat simmered up to 358,000 and The Hundred With Andy Lee is struggling for eyeballs, it managed just 304,000.

The ABC’s night went this way – 7pm news (542,000), 7.30 (462,000) and Kitchen Cabinet (384,000).

