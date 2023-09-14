Wednesday TV Ratings: MKR Puts A Tasty 100K On The Block

Seven’s MKR has extended its lead over Nine’s The Block, putting almost 100,000 viewers on its rival.

The stalwart cooking show posted 622,000 viewers last night according to OzTAM metro numbers. The Block did 526,000.

10’s best entertainment show was Thank God You’re Here with 463,000.

Seven won the night with 32.6 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Nine did 27.4 per cent. 10 narrowly nabbed third with 16.8 per cent, the ABC did 16.1 per cent. SBS mustered 7.1 per cent.

Seven’s 6pm news was Wednesday’s most watched show with 862,000. Nine’s bulletin did 761,000 and ACA did 664,000.

10’s The Project had 299,000.

Sunrise (209,000) had rival Today (192,000) for breakfast.

Other standouts for Nine included Hot Seat (330,000) and Tipping Point (228,000).

Seven did well with The Chase (499,000) and the ever fluctuating Home And Away (428,000).

The ABC’s evening ran this way – 7pm news (544,000), Hard Quiz (402,000), 7.30 (397,000), Mother And Son (282,000) and WTFAQ (235,000).

SBS’ World News was SBS’s best with 127,000 viewers, making it the 37th most watched show of the night.