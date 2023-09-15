Thursday TV Ratings: 10’s Gogglebox The Big Winner, As Rivals Go Footy-Free

B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
10’s Gogglebox was the most watched entertainment show last night, as Seven and Nine were forced to go without their usual footy offerings as the season hits peak finals.

Gogglebox notched up 458,000 viewers on a quiet Thursday night according to OzTAM metro numbers.

Seven continued its impressive week, winning the night with 28.9 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels).

Seven’s best was its 6pm news (820,000), The Chase (466,000), Home And Away (393,000) and The Front Bar (331,000).

Nine was second with 26.4 per cent of the audience.

Its best was its 6pm news bulletin (769,000), ACA (617,000), Hot Seat (346,000), its afternoon news (238,000) and Tipping Point (233,000).

10 nabbed third spot with 18.1 per cent. However, Gogglebox aside, its only other top 20 show last night was The Project with 264,000.

Over at the public broadcaster, the ABC nabbed 17.6 per cent of everyone’s attention. It did that via its 7pm news (518,000), 7.30 (407,000), Foreign Correspondent (287,000) and Grand Designs: Home Of The Year (275,000).

Meanwhile, SBS was stone motherless with 8.9 per cent.

 

 




