Sunday TV Ratings: The Block Gets One Back Over The Voice, As Seven & Nine Go Down To The Wire
The Block’s ongoing tussle with The Voice took another twist last night as the stalwart reno show regained the ascendancy over its musical rival.
According to OzTAM metro numbers, The Block did 786,000 last night which was 124,000 more than The Voice.
Nine won Sunday by a whisker, taking home 33.9 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Seven had was oh-so-close with 32.2 per cent. The ABC did 14.2 per cent. 10 would be disappointed with 11.9 per cent, while SBS had 7.8 per cent.
Seven’s 6pm news was the most watched show of the evening, posting 891,000. Nine’s bulletin did 831,000 and 60 Minutes pulled 515,000. The Sunday Project was 10’s best of the night with 220,000.
Other movers for Seven were Con Girl (309,000), Weekend Sunrise (192,000) and a repeat of Border Security (175,000).
Nine’s Weekend Today had 148,000.
The ABC’s evening went this way – 7pm news (529,000), Death In Paradise (339,000), The Newsreader (318,000), Insiders (228,000) and Landline (201,000).
SBS’s best was The Body On Somerton Beach that pulled 132,000 viewers and was the 33rd most watched show of the night.
