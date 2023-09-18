Sunday TV Ratings: The Block Gets One Back Over The Voice, As Seven & Nine Go Down To The Wire

Sunday TV Ratings: The Block Gets One Back Over The Voice, As Seven & Nine Go Down To The Wire
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The Block’s ongoing tussle with The Voice took another twist last night as the stalwart reno show regained the ascendancy over its musical rival.

According to OzTAM metro numbers, The Block did 786,000 last night which was 124,000 more than The Voice.

Nine won Sunday by a whisker, taking home 33.9 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Seven had was oh-so-close with 32.2 per cent. The ABC did 14.2 per cent. 10 would be disappointed with 11.9 per cent, while SBS had 7.8 per cent.

Seven’s 6pm news was the most watched show of the evening, posting 891,000. Nine’s bulletin did 831,000 and 60 Minutes pulled 515,000. The Sunday Project was 10’s best of the night with 220,000.

Other movers for Seven were Con Girl (309,000), Weekend Sunrise (192,000) and a repeat of Border Security (175,000).

Nine’s Weekend Today had 148,000.

The ABC’s evening went this way – 7pm news (529,000), Death In Paradise (339,000), The Newsreader (318,000), Insiders (228,000) and Landline (201,000).

SBS’s best was The Body On Somerton Beach that pulled 132,000 viewers and was the 33rd most watched show of the night.

 

 




Please login with linkedin to comment

OzTam Teh Block The Voice

Latest News

Burberry Panned For London Fashion Week Activations “Mocking Working Class”
  • Campaigns

Burberry Panned For London Fashion Week Activations “Mocking Working Class”

British fashion house Burberry has been panned for its London Fashion Week activations that saw it take over Norman’s Cafe in North London’s gentrified Tufnell Park and swap the signs at the Bond Street tube station to read “Burberry Street”. The objections to Burberry Street are at once straightforward — confusing for actual commuters and travellers […]

100% Of Brandspace’s Network Is Now Available For Programmatic Transactions
  • Marketing

100% Of Brandspace’s Network Is Now Available For Programmatic Transactions

Scentre Group’s in-house media and advertising division, BrandSpace has refined its exclusive Screen network product suite to meet market demands. A primary focus of this work has been the advancement of its programmatic offering with 100 per cent of Scentre Group’s digital out of home network now enabled through this platform. This innovation and full-scale […]

Nudie Bares All In New Campaign
  • Marketing

Nudie Bares All In New Campaign

nudie, has recently launched nothing but nude fruit, DOOH and Social campaign, to promote its ‘nothing but’ range. The campaign idea was inspired by the brand’s cheeky name and the need to find an attention-grabbing way to communicate that the range contains nothing but 100 per cent fruit. The activation via Bench and Lionize, sees […]

Slingshot Restructures With New Account Wins
  • Marketing

Slingshot Restructures With New Account Wins

Slingshot Media and its content and creative arm, onesmoothstone, have restructured to meet the demands of a converging media environment with creative at its core. The move comes as both Slingshot and onesmoothstone win new business including Standards Australia, Pacific Smiles, Capilano Manuka and Inspirations Paint. As part of the changes a new executive and […]

IMAA Demands That The Queensland Government Supports Independent Media Agencies
  • Marketing

IMAA Demands That The Queensland Government Supports Independent Media Agencies

As the Queensland Government releases its tender for the Master Media contract for the state, the Independent Media Association of Australia, is demanding action from the Government to support Australian businesses. The Queensland Government has used a multinational agency for its master media planning and buying for 15 years and the time has come for […]

Are Media Unveils Omnichannel Content Commerce Plans
  • Media

Are Media Unveils Omnichannel Content Commerce Plans

Are Media has used its upfronts to unveile its strategy to transform the company into an omnichannel content commerce powerhouse. Key elements of the strategy, which was revealed at an event for nearly 200 marketers and media agency partners at the Art Gallery of NSW, include a new digital destination and content commerce hub for […]

Are Media Set To Transform The Weekly & Home Beautiful Into Digital Commerce Hub
  • Media

Are Media Set To Transform The Weekly & Home Beautiful Into Digital Commerce Hub

Are Media has used its upfronts to unveil two key initiatives to help transform its business with the official launch of a new digital destination and content commerce hub for The Australian Women’s Weekly and the unveiling of the new Home Beautiful digital marketplace. Originally part of the Now to Love online entertainment centre, The […]

Are Media Releases The Playbook For Connecting Across Social
  • Media

Are Media Releases The Playbook For Connecting Across Social

Pace and proliferation, post-truth and misinformation, privacy protection, and integrity and governance are the four major forces framing evolution in the world of women’s content on social media, as revealed today in the Social Currency Playbook, Are Media’s flagship thought leadership study for 2023. Completed in partnership with Australia’s leading cultural insights agency, The Lab, […]

Tim Cook Defends Apple Advertising On X Despite “Abhorrent” Anti-Semitism
  • Technology

Tim Cook Defends Apple Advertising On X Despite “Abhorrent” Anti-Semitism

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook has defended the company’s continued advertising on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. Cook won the Anti-Defamation League’s “Courage Against Hate Award” in 2018 but, a fortnight ago, the League accused Elon Musk of promoting antisemitism on X, something he denies. When asked whether […]

Bonds, McDonalds, ANZ & More Come Together For “Unignorable Ad Break” Via Special, Glue Society & PHD
  • Campaigns

Bonds, McDonalds, ANZ & More Come Together For “Unignorable Ad Break” Via Special, Glue Society & PHD

During last night’s Sunday Project, 10 of the country’s biggest brands came together in support of disability representation with the “Unignorable Adbreak”. Swapping out key scenes in their spots to include a person with disability to launch the Shift 20 Initiative. The altered spots from ANZ, AAMI, Bonds, Kia, McDonald’s, Oral-B, nib, Pantene, Uber, and Weet-Bix […]

Pixability’s Poppy Hill On Why Indies Are So Important!
  • Partner Content

Pixability’s Poppy Hill On Why Indies Are So Important!

Independent agencies are becoming increasingly important to Australian adland and becoming increasingly well-recognised for the work that they do. Of course, B&T has had the independent category at our annual B&T Awards extravaganza. But, this year, the category feels particularly important for adland, with hotter competition than ever before. Ahead of the B&T Awards, we caught up […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Get Ready For The MFA’s NGEN Halloween Extravaganza
  • Media

Get Ready For The MFA’s NGEN Halloween Extravaganza

The Media Federation of Australia’s NGEN Halloween party is turning 15 later this month and, with this year’s theme being the Op Shop Met Gala, it should be a night to remember. After a year of face-to-face workshops and webinars, NGEN Halloween is a chance for members to connect with their industry peers, forge new […]

Industry Legends Share Day Of Honour
  • Media

Industry Legends Share Day Of Honour

Something nice to share on a Friday, Sunita Gloster has collected her Order of Australia medal for her services to the media and marketing industries and for her continued and admirable work on gender equality. Her father, John D’Souza was with her to collect the award, himself a recipient of an OAM (Medal of the […]