Monday TV Ratings: Block Sees Off All Comers, As HYBPA? Cooks MKR In Battle Of The Acronyms

Viewers preferred gags to gastronomy last night as 10’s Have You Been Paying Attention? pulled off a sneaky win over Seven’s MKR.

The comedy show pulled 559,000 viewers according to OzTAM metro numbers, while the Manu-led foodie show could only do 534,000.

However, no one could beat The Block for entertainment, it managed 634,000.

Still it wasn’t enough to give Nine the night, with rival Seven nabbing honours in a tight one. Seven had 28.5 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Nine was close with 27.9 per cent. 10 took third with 19.3 per cent, the ABC had 17.9 per cent and SBS could only muster 6.3 per cent.

10’s The Masked Singer offered viewers the biggest surprise as veteran newsreader Sandra Sully was outed as one of the contestants. Despite that the show only got to 526,000 for the reveal. The show proper did 381,000.

In the battle of the news bulletins, Seven had 861,000 to Nine’s 792,000. ACA did 720,000.

10’s The Project had 314,000.

In the afternoon, Seven’s The Chase (493,000) saw off Nine’s Hot Seat (386,000), while Home And Away did 455,000.

Over at the ABC, its Monday night focus on news and current affairs went thus – 7pm news (634,000), Australian Story (505,000), 7.30 (500,000), Four Corners (443,000) and Media Watch (406,000).